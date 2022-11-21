Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “23rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”

MACAU, November 21 - To celebrate the 23rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office from 09:00 to 14:00 on 20th December 2022, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “23rd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region”. A commemorative envelope priced at MOP3.00 will be issued.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.