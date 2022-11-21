UM, BOC join hands to promote science education at various secondary schools

MACAU, November 21 - The BOC STEM Talent Challenge, an event co-organised by the Macao Base for Primary & Secondary STEM Education, a national science education base, and the Alumni and Development Office, with sponsorship from the Bank of China (BOC) Macau Branch, will take place from September 2022 to June 2023. As part of the challenge, the On-the-Go Project has been launched and science demonstration activities were recently held at four local schools, namely Lou Hau High School, Pui Ching Middle School, Keang Peng School, and Kao Yip Middle School. The activities attracted more than 500 teachers and students from primary and secondary schools.

The science demonstration activities were conducted via UM STEM Car, a special vehicle equipped with compact and interesting demonstration kits. Through the activities, the project aimed to increase primary and secondary school students’ knowledge of innovative technology, science, and engineering, as well as their interest in studying STEM subjects.

Led by Tam Kam Weng, director of UM’s Centre for Science & Engineering Promotion, the team responsible for the project is formed by members of UM and BOC. The team conducted science experiments with various technologies, including quadrotor, spectral display, and robot, at the four schools. The team members also explained the applications of the technologies in everyday life and the theories behind them. In the future, the team will conduct similar activities at more local primary and secondary schools.

Apart from the On-the-Go Project, the BOC STEM Talent Challenge will include activities such as practical science activities, visits to enterprises, and science popularisation competitions targeting secondary school students in Macao. The event also provides an opportunity for UM students to showcase their creative thinking and innovative designs with the goal of promoting science popularisation. For more information, please visit the website of UM’s Centre for Science & Engineering Promotion at https://umstem.um.edu.mo.