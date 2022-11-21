Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,908 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for October 2022

MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for October 2022 (103.88) increased by 1.02% year-on-year. The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers and tuition fees, rising charges for eating out, as well as dearer prices of gasoline and fruits; yet, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and reduced charges for telecommunication services. Among the various sections of goods and services, price indices of Household Furnishings & Services and Education grew by 12.70% and 10.02% year-on-year respectively, whereas the index of Communication decreased by 9.28%. The CPI-A (103.49) and CPI-B (104.41) saw respective growth of 0.66% and 1.50% year-on-year.

In comparison with September, the Composite CPI for October dropped by 0.08%. Price index of Transport dipped by 0.69% owing to lower rentals for parking spaces in a few private car parks, along with falling airfares and gasoline prices. Price index of Housing and Fuels went down by 0.29% due to decreases in rentals for dwellings and electricity charges. On the other hand, price index of Clothing & Footwear increased by 1.09% month-on-month on account of new arrival of winter clothing. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.07% attributable to dearer charges for eating out and rising prices of vegetables. The CPI-A and CPI-B fell by 0.09% and 0.07% month-on-month respectively.

For the 12 months ended October 2022, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.10% from the previous period, and the price indices of Household Furnishings & Services (+10.87%) and Transport (+6.37%) showed notable growth. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.80% and 1.50% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first ten months of 2022 rose by 1.10% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.78% and 1.53% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively; meanwhile, the Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for October 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.