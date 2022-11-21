Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for October 2022

MACAU, November 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals grew by 4.0% month-on-month to 580,333 in October 2022; besides, the figure represented a surge of 76.8% year-on-year, on account of a relatively low base of comparison in October last year which resulted from the pandemic. Overnight visitors (313,542) and same-day visitors (266,791) leapt by 181.4% and 23.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.5 day year-on-year to 1.8 days; the duration for overnight visitors (3.2 days) went down by 4.0 days, whereas that for same-day visitors (0.2 day) increased by 0.1 day.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China expanded by 72.4% year-on-year to 518,843, with 202,166 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 311,919, of whom 37.4% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 49,510 visitors from Hong Kong and 7,614 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land soared by 73.7%    year-on-year to 539,875 in October; among them, 59.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (321,401) and 26.8% came via the Hengqin port (144,704). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 20,458 and 20,000 respectively.

In the first ten months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals dropped by 18.7% year-on-year to 4,944,438; same-day visitors (2,886,134) and overnight visitors (2,058,304) fell by 5.9% and 31.7% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.4 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.3 days) rising by 0.1 day.

