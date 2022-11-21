Singing Club recruitment New voices wanted at CCM

MACAU, November 21 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is recruiting a new wave of young voices to join its Singing Club. Applications are now open to children and youth aged eight to 16, wishing to explore their vocal skills and enhance their artistic insights.

Tweens and teens are initiated to the world of music, combining weekly choral rehearsals with other performing art forms in an inspiring learning environment. Besides performing in festivals, big celebrations and other events, in each season boys and girls are given numerous opportunities to embrace the city attending community oriented and environmental events, from nature walks, to adventures around the old town.

Applications are open until December 12 and registered candidates will be notified individually to attend the auditions scheduled for December 17 and 18, 2022. Once selected, the new members will be subject to a MOP 1,200 fee per semester.

The Centre will keep following anti-epidemic guidelines issued by the health authorities taking up appropriate measures, requesting candidates to wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks and present a valid health code. For further information please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call (853) 2870 0699.