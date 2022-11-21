Global Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Report 2022” forecasts the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market to reach a value of $102.899 billion by 2025, and $ 130.037 billion by 2030.

The improving consistency and efficiency of logistics service providers is expected to drive the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market.

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Trends

Pharmaceutical logistics companies are increasingly switching to sea-based logistics services to reduce transportation costs for their customers, owing to rising air freight rates. Solar radiation spikes during air handling operations are a major cause of airfreight temperature variations, and thus pose a severe risk to pharmaceutical products. Sea-based transportation reduces costs while proving a clinically maintained environment to preserve pharmaceutical and biologic products. Sea freight also helps pharmaceutical logistics companies to achieve better service quality and regulatory compliance. For instance, in 2018, Rhenus Group, a German Logistics provider acquired a Dublin headquartered freight services company-Avant Air and Sea. In 2015, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., an Israel-based ocean carrier, successfully conducted a pilot program with Teva Pharmaceuticals, to expand its fleet of refrigerated containers for ocean freight.

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Overview

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics market consists of sales of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services. Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics is the logistics of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturer to the end-user. It includes transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions.

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

• By Component: Storage, Transportation, Monitoring Components

• By Procedure: Picking, Storage, Retrieval Systems, Handling Systems

• By Transportation: Sea Freight, Air Freight, Overland

• By Application: Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma, Speciality Pharma

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Air Canada, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, LifeConEx LLC, Marken, United Parcel Service, Kerry Logistics Network Limited

The market report analyzes pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics global market size, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics global market trends, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics global market segments, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics global market growth drivers, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics global market growth across geographies, and pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC