Global Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2021-2030

The Business Research Company's "Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2021” forecasts the billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $33.53 billion in 2025. The global billboard and outdoor advertising market is expected to reach $41.59 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The rising adoption of programmatic digital display advertisements and OOH will drive the billboard and outdoor advertising market in the forecast period.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Trends

Advertising agencies are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accurately target and deliver advertisements. AI helps to develop personalized OOH ads and build a unique connection and relationship with consumers. It works more on a data-based approach, sensors attached to billboards or street furniture collects the data and gives more personalized outputs.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Overview

The billboard and outdoor advertising market consists of the sales of billboard and outdoor advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that create and design public display advertising campaign materials, such as printed, painted, or electronic displays and/or place such displays on indoor or outdoor billboards and panels, or on or within transit vehicles or facilities, shopping malls, retail (in-store) displays, and other display structures promotional activities in outdoor advertisement settings. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

• By Type- Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit, Others

• By Platform - Static, Digital

• By End-User Industry- Vehicle Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Commercial And Personal Services, Consumer Goods, Health And Medical Industry, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth billboard and outdoor advertising global market research. The market report analyzes billboard and outdoor advertising global market size, billboard and outdoor advertising global market segments, billboard and outdoor advertising global market share, billboard and outdoor advertising global market growth drivers, billboard and outdoor advertising global market growth across geographies, billboard and outdoor advertising global market trends and billboard and outdoor advertising global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The billboard and outdoor advertising global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

