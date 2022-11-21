Acne Drugs Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2030

Acne Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Acne Drugs Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Acne Drugs Market Report 2022” forecasts the acne drugs market share to reach a value of $6.13 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 and reach $7.27 billion in 2030.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to upsurge the demand for the acne drugs market.

Acne Drugs Market Trends

Companies in the acne drugs market are focusing on the development of narrow-spectrum antibiotics for treating acne. The development of antibiotic resistance can be attributed to a specific group of antibiotics — broad-spectrum antibiotics, defined as an antibiotic that targets a large variety of bacterial species. These antibodies are likely to harm good bacterial species that make up the skin’s microbiome. Narrow-spectrum antibiotics target fewer bacterial species, leading to decreased chances of developing antibiotic resistance. They have a lower propensity for development of antimicrobial resistance while also effectively treating acne. In October 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sarecycline (Seysara), an oral medication indicated for patients with non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris having a narrower spectrum of activity compared with other tetracyclines, it also has reduced activity against enteric gram-negative bacteria.

Acne Drugs Market Overview

The acne drugs market consists of sales of acne drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce acne drugs to treat acne vulgaris. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in treating acne which is a common skin condition that results from the plugging of hair follicles with skin dead cells and sebum. Often more severe forms of the condition occur when the resulting build of bacteria leads to inflammation and infection.

Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs

• By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• By Therapeutic Class: Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic Acid, Benzoyl Peroxide

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Allergan plc, Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Stiefel Laboratories.

Acne Drugs Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides acne drugs market outlook and in-depth acne drugs global market research. The market report analyzes acne drugs global market size, acne drugs global market segments, acne drugs global market trends, acne drugs global market growth drivers, acne drugs market growth across geographies, and acne drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

