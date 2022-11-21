Single-use Bioreactor Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.23 Billion by 2027 | Growth CAGR of 15.50%

Single-use Bioreactor Market

The global single-use bioreactors market size reached US$ 2.54 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ US$ 6.23 Billion, growing at 15.50% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Single-use Bioreactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the single-use bioreactor industry?

The global single-use bioreactors market size reached a value of US$ 2.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.50% during 2022-2027.

What is a single-use bioreactor?

A single-use bioreactor (SUB), also known as a disposable bioreactor, possesses a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel made of glass or stainless steel. It is flexible, easy to use and has fewer utility requirements, including water and steam. It also reduces the risk of contamination, minimizes labor costs, and abolishes the need for cleaning procedures and validation issues. In recent years, single-use bioreactors have gained traction due to their extensive adoption in contract manufacturing organizations (SMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs).

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the single-use bioreactor market?

One of the primary factors driving the market is its adoption in the pharmaceutical industry for media and buffer preparation, filtration, virus inactivation, cell harvesting, and purification. Other than this, the application of single-use bioreactors in academic and commercial-scale laboratories for drug biodiscovery, the development of vaccines and antibodies, and biofuel manufacturing are propelling the market growth.

Besides this, SUBs use presterilized bioprocess bags, which reduces the additional costs and time of sterilization, thus boosting the market demand. Furthermore, key players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop product variants and mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio.

Other growth-inducing factors include the expanding biopharmaceutical and biologics industry, increasing number of clinical trials, decreased automation complications, reduced energy and water ingestion, and the widespread adoption of single-use technology (SUT).

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, type, cell type, molecule type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Single-use Bioreactor Systems

• Media Bags

• Filtration Assemblies

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Stirred-tank Bioreactors

• Wave-induced Bioreactors

• Bubble-column Bioreactors

• Others

Breakup by Cell Type:

• Mammalian Cell

• Bacteria

• Yeast

• Others

Breakup by Molecule Type:

• Vaccines

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Stem Cells

• Recombinant Proteins

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

ABEC Inc., Cellexus, Celltainer Biotech B.V., CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Distek Inc., Eppendorf SE, General Electric Company, Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), PBS Biotech Inc., Sartorius AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

