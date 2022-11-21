The Global Dairy Alternatives Market is excepted to reach the value of 41.06 billion USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global dairy alternatives market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 41.06 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
The dairy alternatives are packed with calcium, protein, and lots of other essential nutrients. The dairy alternatives have several lactose-free dairy products available to buy that are suitable for people with lactose intolerance. They contain the same vitamins and minerals as standard dairy products. There are several alternative foods and drinks available in supermarkets to replace milk and dairy products such as soya milk, yogurts, and some cheese, rice, oats, and almond.
Drivers:
The increase in the shift in consumer eating patterns and changes in diet trends are driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for plant-based milk drives the market growth. The rising concerns for processed dairy products are the major factor to drive the market growth. The growing demand number of milk-allergic consumers and lactose intolerant consumers to drive the market growth.
The growing demand for plant-based milk
The plant-based milk has been growing in popularity for the past decade because more people are switching to vegan diets and foods that are more sustainably produced. The plant-based milk offers a lactose-free alternative to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerance for animal proteins is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Dairy Alternatives Market - By Source
• Soy
• Almond
• Coconut
• Rice
• Oats
• Hemp
• Other sources
Based on the source: The Soy segment was recorded as the largest market share in the dairy alternatives market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Soy has rich in vitamin B and it helps raise the metabolic rate of the body. Soy milk has rich nutrients and high protein compared with other alternatives dairy to drive the market growth.
Dairy Alternatives Market - By Formulation
• Flavored
• Plain
Based on the formulation: The Flavored held the largest share in the dairy alternatives market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The role of nature is overcoming taste and improving the taste and therefore it is extremely important in the dairy alternatives market.
Dairy Alternatives Market - By Application
• Milk
• Ice cream
• Yogurt
• Cheese
• Creamers
• Other applications
Based on the application: The Milk segment held the largest share market in the dairy alternatives market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Milk is a white liquid produced by cows, goats, and sheep and used by humans as a drink and making for butter, and cheese to drive the market growth.
Dairy Alternatives Market - By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets
• Health food stores
• Pharmacies
• Convenience stores
• Online stores
• Other distribution channels
Based on the distribution channel: The Supermarkets segment held the largest share market in the dairy alternatives market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarket’s retail shelves for vegan and plant-based products, and a wide variety of household items drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the dairy alternatives market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the dairy alternatives market and the increasing demand for natural products that offer health benefits and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The increasing government investment in the food R&D sector drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the dairy alternatives. There has been rapid growth in the dairy alternatives market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the dairy alternatives market.
Latest Industry Developments:
• In February 2021, SunOpta launched new organic oat creamer brand. These creamers are smooth, creamy and perfect as a delicious dairy alternative for coffee drinkers.
• In October 2021, Danone SA launched Silk Greek Style Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives. Flavors include Vanilla, Strawberry, Lemon, and Blueberry. Silk Greek is formulated with a live and active culture, vitamin D2, and pea protein. The yogurt alternatives feature a thick coconut milk.
• In January 2020 – Nestle S.A. announced that it would be launching GoodNes chocolate oat milk, the first non-dairy product line under the company’s Nesquik brand. This new product development has taken a cue from the recent trends of consumers seeking plant-based options with more protein and less sugar.
