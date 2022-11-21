Freezer Label Market is Set to Reach a Revenue of US$ 2 Bn in 2022 and is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 5.5% to Reach US$ 3.4 Bn During Forecast Period from 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

India’s growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for freezer labels in the next ten years. The paper substrate segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in the global freezer label market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freezer Label Market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2032 and reach US$ 3.4 Bn by the end of 2032. Sales of boxes by product type are expected to bolster with the top 3 countries estimated to hold around 20%-25% of the market share by the end of 2022.



A freezer label is a tag applied to the product for the identification of material quality and to ensure the safety of the product. There are various types of labels but freezer label has a unique usage as compared to common labels.

Freezer labels are applied on vaccines and drugs. Various samples are stored in cold storage for several months to ensure and identify vaccines and drugs in bulk form to choose the right vaccine. Thus, freezer labels are essential as the required data on the label remains as it is, thereby maintaining the zero degrees temperature.

Freezer labels help to avoid drug and vaccine loss due to their various properties. Hot melt adhesives have high surface durability and it can stick quickly to the product. They have excellent cold-temperature performance and good processability.

As freezer labels and hot melt adhesives have good chemical bonding, they help to sustain the labels for a longer time in refrigerator. Consumers and manufacturers are focusing on drug and vaccine loss. Overall, the rising demand for vaccines and drugs is projected to boost sales of freezer labels across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Freezer Label Market

By substrate, the paper segment is expected to hold around 43.3% of the freezer label market share by the end of 2022.

of the freezer label market share by the end of 2022. By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 475 Mn between 2022 and 2032.

between 2022 and 2032. The U.S. freezer label market is estimated to create an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 281 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. India freezer label market is estimated to grow at a prolific rate of 5.9% CAGR in the forecast period.

CAGR in the forecast period. The global freezer label market witnessed a CAGR of 4.4% during the historical period from 2015 to 2021.



“Continuously growing food & beverage and food service industries are projected to drive the demand for freezer labels. This is mainly attributed to the practice of keeping several food products in cold storage for persevering and maintaining their quality.” – says an FMI analyst

Packaging of products plays a crucial role in the food industry and improper unboxing makes the food products unattractive. Chilled food products kept for -40ºC to 8ºC need proper labeling as each product indicates the brand and logo with essential details. Apart from appearance, chilled food products are kept in cold storage for a longer duration and during transportation of the product, the product should be packaged and sealed properly to avoid food loss.

Various research institutes are volatile and constantly developing & launching new innovative products such as reagents and blood samples. Researchers require specific details of samples that are kept under observation, and these essential details are mentioned through labeling.

Some of the samples are kept in a deep freezer for monitoring various changes of the sample and to verify the right sample between several of them. Thus, the freezer label is essential for differentiating purposes based on the details mentioned on these samples.

Competitive Landscape: Freezer Label Market

HERMA Labels, AVERY, Label Specialties, GA INTERNATIONAL, LABELNET, CCL Industries Inc., and Trion Industries, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global freezer label market. Also, some of the noticeable players operating in the freezer label market are Tailored Label Products Inc., Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., Innovate Graphics, UltraTape, Guardian Packaging and Supply, Compliance Labelling Solution, A M Labels, MD Labels, MHS ECO FRIENDLY LTD, and others.

Get Exclusive Insights into Freezer Label Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global freezer label market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the freezer label based on the substrate (paper, films and foils), adhesive type (hot melt, water based and acrylic), and application (food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and transportation) across seven regions.

Freezer Label Market Outlook by Category

By Substrate:

Paper

Films

Foil



By Adhesive Type:

Hot-melt

Water-Based

Acrylic





By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation



