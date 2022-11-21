Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends And Business Opportunities 2021 - 2030

Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services Market Analysis Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Report 2021” forecasts the travel arrangement and reservation services market size is expected to reach $474.36 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 and reach $618.39 billion in 2030.

Rapid shift in travel trends towards leisure and food tourism is expected to be a major driver for travel arrangement and reservation services market.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Trends

Tour operators and travel agencies companies across the globe are developing innovative packages such as under-tourism, and ancestry travel to attract specific niche customers. For instance, ElderTreks, a Canadian adventure travelling company provides services specific to people over the age of 50. Ancestry or Genealogy travelling is also being provided by some companies to allow travelers to trace family members over last four-five generations. These specific tour operators are offering genealogy experts to identify customer’s family trees.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Overview

The travel arrangement and reservation services global market consist of the sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods, such as brochures, tickets, and other material and complimentary goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide travel arrangement and reservation services.

By Type - Travel agencies, Tour operators, Convention and Visitor bureaus, Other travel arrangements and booking services

By Mode of Travel – Domestic, Foreign

By Mode of Booking – Offline, Online

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as BCD Group, Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, Trip.com Group, Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG)

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Report 2021 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth travel arrangement and reservation services market research.

