Last chance to register for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022 Conference

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling will take place next week in Florence, Italy – this is the last call for registrations.

FLORENCE, ITALY, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t miss out! Registrations are closing soon for SAE Media Group’s 23rd annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference.

This must-see event is an opportunity to hear from the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers on 29 and 30 November 2022 at the Grand Hotel Mediterraneo in Florence, Italy.

In addition, registration also includes two Networking Receptions and a Site Visit giving attendees significant amount of time to network with peers – ensuring they have ample occasions to engage with both industry and government partners.

• Pre-conference welcome reception hosted by Gold Sponsor Airbus on 28 November 2022

• Evening reception after Day 1 hosted by Lead Sponsor Boeing on 29 November 2022

• Site Visit to the Pisa Air Base hosted by the Italian Air Force on 1 December 2022

Limited places are available – secure your spot today at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5.

With critical host nation support from the Italian Air Force and an international speaker line-up unrivalled with other events, this year's agenda offers a series of real-world and in-depth sessions on the most significant and topical issues in the community.

The speakers from the military include those from: 351st Air Refuelling Squadron, U.S. Air Force, 435th Contingency Response Group, U.S. Air Force, 86th Operations Group, U.S. Air Force, AATTC (Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center), Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force, Airlift Coordination Centre / NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Centre, Austrian Armed Forces, Heavy Airlift Wing, Italian Air Force, MCCE, NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine, NATO Combined Air Operations Centre Uedem, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Strategic Airlift Interim Solution Coordination Cell

The speakers from vendors include those from: Airbus Defence and Space, Boeing, Embraer Defence & Security, Honeywell, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Port City Air

The full agenda is available on the website at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5.

More than 80+ military airlift professionals have signed up to attend Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2022.

The latest organisations to sign up include: AEG Fuels, Department of National Defence, GB Consulting AS, Marshall Aerospace, Meta Aerospace Capital, Ministry of Defence of Hungary, Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia, New Zealand Defence Staff - London, Ocean Software Pty Ltd, Portuguese Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Royal Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Spanish Air Mobility Command, Thales AVS France, TLD, ViaSat, plus many more.

Lead Sponsor: Boeing

Gold Sponsors: Airbus, Embraer, and Lockheed Martin

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo and Port City Air

For all the partnership, exhibition and speaking opportunities, contact Michael Fraser at michael.fraser@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6018.

For delegate enquiries, please contact Callum Kenmure at +44 (0) 20 7827 6138 or email callum.kenmure@saemediagroup.com.

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.