Gcc Cat Food Market To Reach US$ 328.4 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.5%

Gcc Cat Food Market

UAE, GCC, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the GCC pet food market reached a value of US$ 222.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 328.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Pet food is plant-based or animal-based food that is specifically formulated and intended for consumption by pets. It comprises ingredients such as animal derivatives, cereal and cereal by-products, fish derivatives, fruit and vegetable derivatives, fats and oils, vitamins and minerals, and additives. At present, the research and studies conducted by the manufacturers have increased the knowledge of pet nutrition among the masses, hence safe and high-quality pet food is being produced to meet the nutritional requirements of pets. The demand for pet food is increasing across the GCC region due to the growing consumer interest in natural formulations.

GCC Pet Food Market Trends:

The changing outlook of residents towards being more pet-friendly majorly drives the GCC market. This is supported by the rising trend of dog adoption as a companion for families, escalating demand for premium and quality pet food to feed them. In addition to this, the growing awareness regarding the nutrition and health of pets among individuals is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the increasing preference for natural and organic pet food products among pet owners, encouraging leading manufacturers to introduce innovative organic pet food categories, is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors driving the market include the implementation of stringent regulations on the ingredients used in pet foods and strong income levels of the masses.

GCC Pet Food Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Pet Type:

• Dog Food

• Cat Food

• Others

Breakup by Product Type:

• Dry Food

• Wet & Canned Food

• Snacks & Treats

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

• Animal Derivatives

• Plant Derivatives

• Cereal Derivatives

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Other

Breakup by Region:

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

• Qatar

• Oman

• Bahrain

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

