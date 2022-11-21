Niche Asset Management launches sterling class of award-winning Electric Mobility Fund
Sterling class of successful and unique strategy focused on the electric vehicle value niche has been launched for UK IFAs and wealth managers.
We expect that the penetration of electric vehicles within the global economy in the next 2 to 3 years will be much higher than forecast if there were just more vehicles available!”LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialist fund manager Niche Asset Management has launched a sterling class of its already successful Pharus Electric Mobility Niches fund for distribution into the UK wealth management and IFA market.
Pharus EMV (Electric Mobility Value Niches) was the second of the five funds managed by Niche so far and was launched in 2019, on the Luxembourg Pharus SICAV, an independent UCITS platform. Also listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is a UCITS that uses fundamental analysis to create and manage a value portfolio.
Pharus EMV is focused on companies that will benefit from the electric mobility revolution while the market is failing to realize it. For example, having sold the class lithium stocks when they started to look frothy, the fund maintains exposure to lithium through stocks that the market does not yet reckon as lithium players. If the lithium price starts to weaken from the actual high level, those companies won’t be affected. If the lithium market stays where it is or increases further in price, those players at a certain point should play catch up, offering a significant upside.
This strategy lets an investor hold a value portfolio exposed to a growth trend, reducing risk and volatility. The portfolio boasts a 2022 P/E ratio below 7x, a P/TBV below 1x and, as whole, it has no debt. The portfolio provides an exceptional risk/reward profile.
The portfolio is exposed mainly to Japan (52%) and South Korea (23%) and two thirds of the 60 stocks held in the portfolio are SMEs: all financially solid, profitable, and listed for decades. Just overlooked.
Massimo Baggiani, Co-portfolio manager of the fund, commented on the launch:
“We expect that the penetration of electric vehicles within the global economy in the next 2 to 3 years will be much higher than forecast if there were just more vehicles available! In fact, we anticipate significant bottlenecks in lithium cells manufacturing and all along the supply chain, from basic materials to precursors, anodes, cathodes, etc. This will lead to price increases, fat margins and a significant rerating of the less well-known players that now trade very cheaply. Later, capacity and competition will follow, and the sector will normalise. By then we expect to have already closed the fund. We are value investors, once we cannot spot value opportunities in this niche, we will return the money to investors. Today we see upside potential close to 100% for our portfolio before this could happen.
“Thanks to the limited size of the portfolio (about EUR 19m) we can invest in super-value small players in Japan and Korea without incurring liquidity risks. To be able to stick to our approach we set a maximum size for our fund of EUR 50m. Once we reach that AUM it will be possible to exit daily but not to invest further. This allows us to liquidate 90% of the portfolio in one day and 99% in one week, which is much better than most UCITS funds.”
As mentioned, Niche has been researching this sector since the end of 2012 and launched the first electric mobility fund in 2015 when the main brokerage houses and industry experts were dismissing electric mobility as a fad. The fund delivered a significant performance and gained awards in Italy where it was initially distributed.
The new fund, Electric Mobility Value Niche, has delivered robust performance while taking much less risks of its thematic peers or in general technology funds. Being on the sector for so long the team has established relations with companies, experts and analysts.
The company interacts and engages with all the investee companies for business and sustainability purposes. To do this the fund relies on two Japanese and one Korean native speaker internal analysts. The fund is categorized as Article 9 SFDR.
From March 2020 the fund does not invest in countries that Freedom House indicates as NOT FREE including China. The small exposure the fund still has in China (1.5%) is in runoff. The fund excludes companies operating in controversial businesses.
