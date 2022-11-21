Metagenomics Market Size to Surpass US$ 6.16 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Metagenomics Market by Technology (Sequencing and Bioinformatics), by Product (Instrument, Kits & Reagents and Consumables), by Application (Infectious Disease Diagnosis, Environmental Remediation, Gut Microbe Characterized, Human Health, Biotechnology, Biofuel, and Agriculture) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Metagenomics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2021 to reach US$ 6.16 billion by 2030.

Market Driver

The sequencing of metagenomic data is becoming ever simpler thanks to developments in bioinformatic tools. These have vociferously fuelled advancements in microbial ecology, hence guiding the market for metagenomics to grow. The market possibilities have improved as a result of a plethora of fresh technologies being used to enhance bioinformatic investigations in metagenomics. The healthcare industry's high demand for them to diagnose neuroinfectious illnesses will open up profitable new markets during the projection period. Additionally, the revenue streams for companies in the metagenomics industry will be driven by the increasing demand for metagenomics sequencing for drug discovery and illness diagnosis. Next generation metagenomic sequencing has enormous potential for discovering pathogens and assessing their diversity, and its usage in infectious disease management is on the rise. The usage of the technology in clinical diagnostics has increased, it should be noted. The authors of the study also noted that end-to-end microbiome platforms by suppliers of next-generation sequencing services have opened a huge revenue potential for players in the metagenomics market.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the application, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Gut Microbe Characterized

Human Health

Biotechnology

Biofuel

Agriculture

As interest in examining the connection between microorganisms and human diseases grows among researchers, metagenomics in human health is predicted to experience significant rise during the projected period. The human microbiome, or the genetic makeup of the bacteria associated with humans, is analysed primarily via the shotgun characterisation of total DNA and marker genes. According to an article titled "Metagenomics Study Reveals Changes in Gut Microbiota in Centenarians: A Cohort Study of Hainan Centenarians" published in the American Society of Microbiology in July 2020, the study and description of the metagenomic changes of the human gut microbiota, which occur with ageing, up to extreme longevity, by characterising the microbiome of semisupercentenarians, or the population aged over 105 years, aids in the formation.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global metagenomics market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

North America is anticipated to occupy a sizable market due to the existence of numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies working to create cutting-edge and effective metagenomic platforms and the rising research and development spending by the major players. The studied market is anticipated to be driven by the expanding use of metagenomics in numerous COVID-19 research during the pandemic. The percentages of coinfection during COVID-19 in China, the United States, and Europe varied by location and ranged from as little as 2% to as high as 80%, according to a study that was published in the American Society of Microbiology, 2020. Metagenomic-based next-generation sequencing (mNGS) offers the capacity to identify other species that may have an impact on patient outcomes in addition to coinfections.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global metagenomics include

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

There are several significant companies in the moderately competitive metagenomics market. The competitive environment comprises a review of a few well-known, internationally operating as well as locally based enterprises.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 6.16 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by technology, product, application and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

