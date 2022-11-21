Leisure Boat Marine Coating Market Size Worth $4.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.3%: AMR

Surge in the number of individuals engaging in recreational activities drives the growth of the global leisure boat marine coating market. By coatings, the anti-fouling coatings segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global leisure boat marine coating market was estimated at $2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4 Billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 305 Segments Covered Boat Type, Coatings, and Region. Drivers Surge in the number of individuals engaging in recreational activities Restraints Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials required to make marine coatings Opportunities Expanding ship-building activities across the world



Volatile prices of raw materials due to import-export restrictions and shutdown of manufacturing units impacted the global leisure boat marine coating market negatively.

The travel restrictions imposed across several countries led to the complete shutdown of all recreational and watersport activities such as scuba diving, surfing, rafting, and others, affecting the demand for leisure boats.

The global leisure boat marine coating market is analyzed across boat type, coatings, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By boat type, the sailboats segment garnered more than two-fifths of the total leisure boat marine coating market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The personal watercrafts segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

By coatings, the anti-fouling coatings segment held more than two-fifths of the global leisure boat marine coating market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the leisure boat marine coating market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the global share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global leisure boat marine coating market report include Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., DuPont, PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta, NIPSEA GROUP, AkzoNobel, BASF Coatings GmbH, Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A., Baril Coatings, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Kcc Corporation, and Mcu Coatings International.These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

