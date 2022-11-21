With 5.8% CAGR, OTC Drugs Market Size Worth USD 233.6 Billion by 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global over the counter drugs market Size is projected to hit USD 233.6 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period [2021-2028]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global over the counter drugs market size was valued at USD 148.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow from USD 157.0billion in 2021 to USD 233.6 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8 % over 2021 to 2028. The surge can be credited to the increasing inclination of manufacturers towards over the counter medications from prescription drugs.

Fortune Business Insights™ have furnished these findings in its research report, titled “Over The Counter Drugs Market Forecast, 2021-2028”.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 233.6 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 157.0 Billion Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140





Rising Investments in Supply Chain through Retail Stores to Boost Growth

The cost-effectiveness and accessibility of various OTC type of drugs in several retail stores across the globe is anticipated to propel the over the counter drugs market growth in the upcoming years. In emerging and developed countries, the private sector is increasingly investing in the enhancement of the supply chain through numerous distribution outlets and retail stores. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, for instance, stated in February 2021 that there are around 54,000 pharmacies in the U.S. alone. Also, more than 750,000 retail outlets are currently selling OTC products.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Cold & Cough Remedies Segment to Dominate Backed by its Surging Prevalence

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segregated into drug stores & retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. By the product type, it is classified into analgesics, cold & cough remedies, digestives & intestinal remedies, skin treatment, vitamins & minerals, and others. Amongst these, the cold & cough remedies segment is likely to dominate the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising prevalence of cough and cold among people on account of season changes. In 2020, the cough & cold remedies segment earned 21.8% in terms of the OTC drugs market share.

Over The Counter Drugs Market Segmentation By Product Type Analgesics

Cold & Cough Remedies

Digestives & Intestinal Remedies

Skin Treatment

Vitamins & Minerals

Others By Distribution Channel Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





Report Coverage-

The report aims to analyze this industry by considering contributions, prospects, and trends. It offers detailed profiles of every key company operating in the industry to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as collaborations, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

Presence of Cipla Inc., Procter & Gamble, and TajPharma to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2020, North America procured USD 58.4 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront backed by the high demand for OTC drugs, as compared to prescription ones. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly because of the increasing presence of numerous reputed manufacturers, such as TajPharma, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Cipla Inc. in this region. Europe would remain in the second position, followed by North America owing to the surging awareness of the availability of over the counter drugs in the region.

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Medicines to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of companies that are currently trying to conduct R&D activities for launching innovative drugs to cater to the high demand worldwide. A few others are also participating in the partnership strategy to co-develop and distribute new products. Below are the industry developments:

September 2020: Hamdard Laboratories unveiled six over the counter products for treating common disorders, such as cough and cold. These were created by using ancient Unani formulations that blend the advantages of natural herbs.

A list of reputed OTC drug manufacturers operating in the global market:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Other Players





Table of Content:

Introduction of OTC Drugs Market Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Over The Counter Drugs Market Drivers Market Restraints Over The Counter Drugs Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Product Launches, Key Players Key Developments, Mergers, Acquisitions, etc. Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Global OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Product Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others Canada By Product Analgesics Cold & Cough Remedies Digestives & Intestinal Remedies Skin Treatment Vitamins & Minerals Others



TOC Continued…..





