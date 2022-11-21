With 13.6% CAGR, Lipid Nanoparticles Market Size Worth USD 1,895.1 Million in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Lipid Nanoparticles Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,895.1 Million by 2029, the market size was USD 687.5 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 13.6%

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lipid nanoparticles market size was valued at USD 687.5 million in 2021. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 777.4 million in 2022 to USD 1,895.1 million in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2029. The expansion can be attributed to the increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on drug production.

Key Industry Development:

March 2022 – Evonik Industries AG increased PhytoChol production capacity. The move was aimed at meeting the surging lipid demand for gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and other applications.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 1,895.1 million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 687.5 million Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 98

Report Coverage:

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the significant trends that are set to propel the business landscape through the study period. It further provides an account of the critical steps taken by major industry participants for strengthening their market position. These insights have been provided after extensive research and data collation from credible resources.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Surge Owing to Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine

The lipid nanoparticles market growth is being fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicines for site-specific drug delivery. The nanoparticles are utilized as a carrier in the delivery of oncology and neurology-related drugs.

However, the market expansion is poised to be hindered by the enforcement of strict regulations related to investments in R&D activities.





Segments:

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Segment to Record Commendable Expansion Owing to Associated Benefits

On the basis of type, the market is subdivided into solid lipid nanoparticles, nanostructured lipid carriers, and others. Of these, the solid lipid nanoparticles segment is anticipated to depict a notable rise over the analysis period. The rise is being driven by the benefit of high loading capacity and bioavailability.

Therapeutics Segment to Record Substantial Growth Owing to Escalating Product Usage as Carriers

Based on application, the market is segregated into research and therapeutics. The therapeutics segment is slated to grow at a remarkable CAGR throughout the forecast period. The escalation can be attributed to the surging product usage in manufacturing drugs for the treatment of numerous diseases, including cancer.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to Record Lucrative Growth Impelled by Increasing Product Deployment for Drug Development

Based on end-user, the market is fragmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research, and others. Of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is projected to record substantial expansion growth through the study period. The rise can be attributed to the increasing product usage in the manufacturing and marketing of various drugs.

Based on region, the market is categorized into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Lipid Nanoparticles Market Segments:

Market Segmentation By Type Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)

Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLCs)

Others By Application Therapeutics

Research By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others By Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Driven by Presence of Major Players

The North America lipid nanoparticles market share is estimated to register substantial growth through the analysis period. The rise can be attributed to the presence of key industry players and escalating focus on geographical expansion.

The Europe market is poised to record lucrative expansion over the forecast period. The surge is being driven by growing investments in R&D activities.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Participants Enter into Collaborations to Expand Product Reach

Major industry players are entering into partnership agreements and collaborations for increasing product reach and enabling geographical expansion. Numerous companies are participating in research activities and trade conferences. Some of the additional initiatives comprise mergers, acquisitions, and the formation of alliances.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gattefossé (France)

Precision NanoSystems (Canada)

IOI Oleo GmbH (Germany)





