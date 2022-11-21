Cadmium Pigment Market size is projected to reach US$354.9 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cadmium Pigment Market size is projected to reach US$354.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cadmium Pigment Market size is projected to reach US$354.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cadmium pigments are inorganic, stable coloring agents that come in a variety of rich, vibrant shades, including yellow, orange, red and more. The increasing usage of cadmium pigment in the production of plastics and polymers such as acrylics, polycarbonates, polyethylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and other materials is a major factor in the growth of the cadmium pigment market. However, the halt in import and export activities in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic limited the supply of essential raw materials. This restricted the growth of the cadmium pigment industry growth. In 2021, with the ease of regulations, import and export activities were restored, which, in turn, accelerated the cadmium pigment industry growth. Moreover, the surging application of paints and coatings will propel the demand for cadmium pigments. This, in turn, will expand the cadmium pigment market size in upcoming years.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cadmium Pigment market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Cadmium Pigment Market, owing to the growth of the plastics and polymers industry in the region. For instance, according to the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers Association (CPMA), in 2020, the production of polymers in India was 12.35 million tons and in 2021, it was 13.54, an increase of 9.63%.

2. The application of complex polymers is surging across various end-use industries such as building & construction, transport and other similar industries. As a result, the demand for cadmium pigment is expanding, which is fueling the market growth.

3. Moreover, the ongoing research and development related to the use of Cadmium Pigment will create an opportunity for market growth in the coming years.

4. However, Cadmium Pigment is listed under the hazard substance list. This factor may limit the cadmium pigment market growth during the projected forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cadmium Pigment Market Segment Analysis – by Pigment Type : The cadmium orange segment held the largest Cadmium Pigment Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cadmium orange is a bright and warm color derived from selenide and sulfide and ranges from yellow to red. It is a preferred substitute for oil paints and water, making it an ideal option for painters.

2. Cadmium Pigment Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The plastics and polymers segment held the largest Cadmium Pigment Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cadmium pigments are ideal for polymers such as acrylics, polycarbonates, polyethylene, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and other materials that are processed at or above 300ºC due to their inherent high-temperature resistance. All molding sprues and offcuts can be easily recycled because of the high-temperature resistance of cadmium pigments.

3. Cadmium Pigment Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Cadmium Pigment Market share in 2021 up to 39%. The boom in the production activities related to the various industries, including plastics & polymers, paints & coatings and others are driving the economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cadmium Pigment industry are:

1. The Shepherd Color Company

2. Clariant International Ltd.

3. Huntsman Corporation

4. DIC Corporation

5. ECKART GmbH

