Polymer Binders Market size is forecast to reach US$45.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Polymer Binders Market size is forecast to reach US$45.1 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymer Binders market size is forecast to reach US$45.1 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Polymer binders like vinyl acetate, acrylonitrile copolymer, polyurethane, and styrene acrylic are widely utilized in the construction, electrical and electronics industry as coatings and raw materials, because it improves durability, workability, tensile strength, bending strength, and bonding strength. Polymer binders undergo a process called sintering, as it provides considerable strengthening as particles are bonded together. Polymer binders’ main advantages compared to any other alternative material are their outstanding resistance to water, alkaline abrasion, and pigment binding capacity. The growing construction industry mainly in the developing countries for rapid urbanization and modernization is contributing to the growth of the polymer binders market. Polymer binders are better alternatives to standard conventional resins, which will also act in favor of the market. The polymer binders market is majorly driven by such advantages and increasing industrialization in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific is driving the polymer binders market. However, high investment costs will limit the expansion of the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polymer Binders market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific mainly dominates the polymer binders market, owing to the growing demand in the construction and automotive industry for Polymer Binders, especially in China and India.

2. The building and construction segment dominated the polymer binders market and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth in the automotive industries is expected during the forecast period, which cumulatively is set to drive global polymer binders market growth, creating a number of latest opportunities.

3. By application, the coatings segment dominated the market over the forecast period.

4. By binder type, the water-based polymer binders’ consumption from end-use industries is likely to act as an opportunity for the polymer binder market.

Growing demand for technical textiles and increasing per capita paint utilization will create more growth opportunities for the polymer binders market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Polymer Binders Market Segment Analysis – By Binder Type : The water-based segment held a significant share in the polymer binders market in 2021. Water-based polymer binders are categorized as an important raw material in the paint and construction industry. For environmental reasons, powder coatings, and ultraviolet and electron beam (UV-EB) treatment systems are being replaced by the dispersion of water-based polymers by conventional resins used in solvent-based coatings. Innovations in the polymer industry offer some of the highest performing polymer binders in the market that are water-based making them safer, easier to work with, and is environmentally friendly.

2. Polymer Binders Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The acrylics segment held the largest share in the polymer binders market in 2021. Acrylic polymer binders are increasingly used for their good performance and low cost compared to vinyl acetate and latex polymer binders. It has excellent alkali resistance, water resistance, abrasion resistance, and good pigment binding capacity, making acrylic polymer binders an ideal solution for the low-cost architectural coatings and other industries like the automotive and construction industries because of their strong structural adhesive properties and characteristics.

3. Polymer Binders Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The coatings segment held the largest share in the polymer binders market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Polymeric binders are used as coating raw material or substances that hold together or draw other materials together to make a cohesive whole mechanically, chemically, by adhesion or cohesion. Polymer binder is a crucial ingredient in coatings as it is employed to impart adhesion, gloss, and adaptability to the dried film, also binds the pigment particles together.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polymer Binders industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Dow Chemical Company

3. Celanese Corporation

4. Arkema

5. Wacker Chemie AG

