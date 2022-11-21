Medical Device Market Size to Hit US$516.7 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.81% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Technological Advancement in Medical Devices

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medical Device Market size is estimated to reach $516.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% over 2021-2026. Medical devices are crucial in the delivery of a variety of health-care services. Medical devices, broadly defined, are objects that are neither absorbed or metabolized by the body and are used for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, therapy, or prevention of disease.Small medical device businesses are largely focused on the development of novel medical technology, and their work is generally strictly concentrated on a single therapeutic area. However, the high initial capital investment and the requirement for high-quality compliance of these medical devices in a vast and heterogeneous market is new challenge in the front of Medical Device Market.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Medical Device Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Medical Device Market.

2. Increase in the number of chronic illness treatments followed by the rise in the number of geriatric population are enhancing the growth of the Medical Device Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Medical Device Market report.

4. Stringent laws regarding the manufacturing and its compliance to the various regions is set to create hurdles for the Medical Device Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Medical Device Segment Analysis – By Device Type: The cardiovascular devices segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that there is a growing prevalence and impact of cardiovascular diseases which were posing multiple challenges to the healthcare systems and professionals.

Medical Device Segment Analysis – By Application: The medical imaging is to hold the market share owing to the presence of an accurate and an efficient medical imaging system technologies both in the developed and growing economies. But with the high disease burden and up surge in technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc. there is a revolution in the medical imaging industry which has led to the growth of the segment holding the major segmental share. diagnostic apps soaring high in recent years, many consumers are inclining towards the home monitoring and portable instruments that are able self-diagnose. All these are to trigger to the growth of the self-diagnosis segment in the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Medical Device Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America is the world's top producer of medical devices followed by the presence of well-developed medical infrastructure. Furthermore, with the adoption of various novel technologies and its continuous developments also pose an active reason to its growth. Apart from these, the region has also seen a surge up in the cases for multiple chronic illness especially amongst the geriatric population which has also in a way enhance the market share and hence its growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Medical Device industry are -

1. Medtronic

2. GE Healthcare

3. Ethicon LLC

4. Siemens Healthineers

5. Cardinal Health

