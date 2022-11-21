Aqara Teams up with Korean Telecom Operator LG Uplus to Upgrade Co-branded Smart Home Security Solution

Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, has teamed up with LG Uplus (LG U+), one of the top telecom operators in South Korea, and upgraded the co-branded smart home security solution for local users. This solution, named My Home Guard, includes both hardware devices and home security services jointly developed by both parties. Built on the previous generation, the updated solution features a more advanced home security camera with higher resolution, a pan-and-tilt motor, as well as AI-enabled human tracking and pet tracking. The original solution was first introduced to the market in September 2020 under the Aqara - LG U+ partnership.

For years telecommunication operators have been exploring new growth opportunities outside cellular and fixed broadband services, and the smart home market shows high potential. Operators are increasingly looking to smart home services for additional revenues, higher customer stickiness and brand differentiation, and they are uniquely positioned within the smart home ecosystem thanks to the already well-developed relationship and trust with their vast subscriber base. Aqara has been collaborating with global operators such as LG U+ to offer seamless connected home experiences to users while boosting smart home adoption.

The My Home Guard solution is one of the smart home services provided by LG U+ in South Korea. With a monthly subscription, LG U+ users receive a home security kit, which includes an indoor surveillance camera, two door and window sensors and a motion sensor. Like all Aqara products, the devices in this kit are easy to install and set up, and require no tool. Moreover, the devices are pre-paired, which means subscribers only need to connect the camera to the app, and other accessories will connect automatically.

Compared to the original version, the updated home security solution features a more advanced home security camera with new functionalities and upgrades, including:

2K High Resolution: the 2304*1296 pixel sensor enables crystal-clear image quality;

Local AI: thanks to a powerful NPU, the cameras distinguishes human and pets, so that pet owners can set the security system to be triggered only when human shade is detected, which significantly reduces false alarms caused by pet movements;

360° Viewing Angle: the combo of the 110° wide-angle lens and a pan-and-tilt motor provides 360° viewing angle, which leaves no blind spot in the room and enables advanced features like automatic cruising, human tracking and pet tracking;

Privacy Protection: the camera is equipped with a privacy shutter that physically covers the camera lens when the camera is deactivated, so that users are reassured that their privacy is well protected;

Dual-band Wi-Fi Support: both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks are supported, which allows better bandwidth for the camera.

The solution also includes the 24/7 home security monitor service. Once armed, the home security system will push mobile notifications to the subscribed user and automatically activate the home camera to record if an intrusion is detected, whether it is an unexpected motion at home or the opening of the front door. The mobile app has the one-click-to-police button, so that users can check the real-time camera feeds and simply push one button to contact the police (112) if an intrusion is confirmed. Home accident insurance is also part of this solution, where the subscribers can receive up to 10 million won in the case of theft and break-in, and up to 20 million won in the case of fire damage.

The co-branded home security solution has gained increasing popularity among local users, attracting hundreds of thousand subscribers. LG U+ and Aqara are looking to extend the partnership to more smart home services such as home automation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005221/en/