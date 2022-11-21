Azerion's digital advertising formats drive up to 20x more attention than standard formats, according to independent survey

Amsterdam, 21 November 2022 – Azerion has announced the results of its brand survey on attention measurement, revealing that their digital advertising formats drive up to 20x higher attention compared to standard formats. For advertisers, every second counts, therefore there is more demand than ever to understand the creative levers linking attention to brand performance. This announcement follows Azerion's contribution to IAB Australia's ‘Ad Attention Measurement Landscape Report 2022.'

The survey reveals that Azerion formats generate up to 20x more attention than standard display. Results also showed that Azerion's desktop and smartphone high-impact formats deliver more attention than any alternative display advertising solution on the web. Researchers looked at the performance of campaigns with similar formats and discovered that in all instances, Azerion's formats drove significantly more attention than its competitors' formats, highlighting the power that creative has on viewability.

Sebastiaan Moesman, CRO at Azerion, comments: "We are excited to take part in this fascinating survey, allowing us to contextualise how the right targeting and decisioning can drive attention, and subsequently client outcomes. We have been assessing the performance of our campaigns for years and are resolute in continuously improving our products, therefore we are pleased to give an update on the key factors we have found to be crucial in driving an effective campaign. Digital advertising can only work if it captures attention, so we at Azerion are keen to integrate and ensure that brand, performance, and value are at the heart of every campaign."

Azerion conducted the survey with longtime partner Lumen Research, a specialist eye-tracking research agency, to help brands and publishers move beyond viewability and enhance their knowledge in respect to media quality. Lumen measures visual attention across media and applies the same standard of visibility and display to everything, enabling users to provide objective, third-party attention metrics for all of their client campaigns by using industry-leading eye tracking data. This consistent approach can estimate various measures of attention across desktop and smartphone, delivering accurate and predictive data about campaign performance.

The ability to measure ad attention is highly desirable and a valuable tool to demonstrate that ads are not only seen, but more importantly, that there is a direct relationship between the time spent looking at the ad and brand recall, and in turn, consumer action. One of the most important metrics used to measure attention is ‘attention seconds per 1000 impressions.' Using this metric as the main expression of attention generated by an ad, researchers are able to measure the true capability of each ad format's ability to direct gaze.

With over 200 visual engagement studies, Azerion has been able to understand which elements of the creative drive more attention, helping propel impactful creatives to deliver higher attention and brand performance. For this study, three campaigns were compared. Campaign One and Two had strong digitally specific layered assets that were used to help animate and enhance page content. Campaign Three had basic assets (i.e., flat press imagery and a TVC file) which limited creative flexibility. Results revealed that Campaign One and Two had a significant impact on visual engagement time compared to Campaign Three. In a more recent study, it was found that sidebars drive more attention than headers, assets on the left hand side drive more attention than non-video creative, video creative drives more attention than non-video creative, and vertical video drives more attention than horizontal.

Recent technological developments and innovations have opened doors to new opportunities to target audiences efficiently and effectively through an exciting combination of engaging creatives, ad messaging, ad placement, and quality of environment. Digital advertising sits at the core of the Azerion platform, providing brands and publishers with a wide range of opportunities to capture the attention of diverse audiences worldwide. As this technology develops further, Azerion continues to look for new and creative ways to drive campaign engagement and achieve even higher performance. By pairing a vast range of high-impact ad formats with strategic, data-driven research, Azerion has been able to push the limits of media sales and continuously deliver better value for the brands they work with. In order to help empower more creative best practice, Azerion will be looking to extend these studies across their wider advertising portfolio.



About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion's integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion's games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

About Lumen Research

Lumen is an innovative 'attention technology' company that enables advertisers and publishers to optimise attention for outcomes. We have the largest cross-media and cross-device attention datasets in the world, collected through our proprietary world-leading eye tracking technology, covering digital, social, TV, audio, out-of-home, print, gaming and point-of-sale channels. We work closely with major advertisers, agencies and media owners advising them on creative development and media performance. Our technology can be deployed to support clients with the planning, activation and measurement of their digital campaigns.

