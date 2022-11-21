Submit Release
News Search

There were 667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,853 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa3 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea and SEB as Joint Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings on November 22, 2022.

One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate sustainability-linked bond issues with a tenor of 5-6 years and an expected benchmark size in total may follow, subject to market conditions.

The proceeds from the contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com


© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.