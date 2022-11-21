Lianhua Respiratory Health Products to Assure the Smooth Holding of Hainan International Health Industry Expo

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Hainan International Health Industry Expo kicked off on November 18th, in Haikou City, China's Hainan Province. With the theme of "Construct a Global Health System, Draw a Beautiful Future for Hainan Free Trade Port", this year's event will hold 30 high-level forums, famous medical scientists, doctors, experts, and entrepreneurs from all over the world are gathering to talk about the development of health industry.

As a famous TCM enterprise in the world, Yiling Pharmaceutical has brought its TCM products and Lianhua respiratory products to the Expo, and these products have made a big stir in the Expo. The Lianhua respiratory products have been designated as the official anti-epidemic products of the Expo, providing all-round protection for the thousands of attendees of the Expo.

In an interview with the media, Xuefei Sun, the General Manager of Yiling's International Trade Center, told the reporter that in recent years, Yiling has been introducing its TCM products to the whole world. Its star product Lianhua Qingwen, which can treat colds, flu, and Covid-19, has been launched in nearly 30 countries and regions such as Canada, Singapore, Kuwait, etc. The Lianhua respiratory products, such as Lianhua Cool Bursts, and Lianhua Throat Refreshing Bacteriostatic Spray, are also going abroad quickly, providing all-around respiratory health protection for the world.

"We would like to take advantage of the Hainan International Health Industry Expo, to exhibit the infinite charms of TCM", Sun told. Sun also said that the being-constructed Hainan Free Trade Port has unique geographical advantage in promoting the international exchanges among countries of the world, Yiling has also registered the Hainan Yiling Company, and advanced R&D buildings, factory workshops, storage buildings, TCM cultural display halls are being built. "We will make Hainan Yiling a high-level TCM R&D platform, a TCM talents exchange center, a TCM raw materials import & export base, and a cultural display window for TCM", introduced Sun.

In a press conference held by the Expo organizing committee, it was introduced that the Expo holds a series of specific exhibitions such as innovative medical machines and tools, health finance, high-end cosmetic medicine, TCM, health tourism, etc., and the total exhibition area of the Expo is 50,000 square meters. The estimated number of on-site audiences will be more than 150,000.

