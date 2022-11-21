Over 100 Poems to Guide and Inspire Readers in Difficult Times

Author draws on his time with the Marines in his new collection of inspirational principles and poems

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While serving with the United States Navy as a fleet marine force hospital corpsman, author Jason Henderson learned that not all wounds are visible. Sometimes the healing that the soldiers needed came from emotional support and encouraging words. In his new book, "A Warrior and a Poet: Principles & Poems," Henderson shares his collection of inspirational words and poems he used to keep marine's spirits up during deployments.

"While I was deployed, I was treating a marine, who was having a particularly bad day," Henderson said. "We talked, and before he left, I shared one of my poems with him. Days later he came to me again and told me that my words had saved his life."

Henderson wants to share his uplifting poems with readers to show that we can all be strong in different ways.

"While I do have my favorites, these poems aren't written for me," Henderson said. "My poems are written for others. For anyone who is struggling, needs motivation or encouragement. I hope my book finds that person who can benefit from embracing the world or its experiences."

"A Warrior and a Poet" asks readers to abandon their preconceived notions of strength and understand that people from all walks of life can use support during challenging times in their life.

"A Warrior and a Poet: Principles & Poems"

By Jason Henderson

ISBN: 9781665564519 (softcover); 9781665564502 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Jason Henderson served the United States Navy as a fleet marine force hospital corpsman. During his deployments he learned that not all wounds are visible, and sometimes you need someone to hear or speak with you. He learned that a warrior could be a poet and a poet could be a warrior. For more information, visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844145-a-warrior-and-a-poet.

###

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE