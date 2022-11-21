The Global Dairy Products Market is excepted to reach the value of 739.4 million USD by the end of 2027
Product Description:
The global dairy products market size was valued at USD 519.3 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 739.4 million by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.
Dairy products are extremely diverse as a result of the robust composition of milk and the types of microorganisms that can grow in milk. Dairy products are also called milk products and are also known as lacticinia. Dairy products include common grocery store food items in the western world such as cheese, butter, and yogurt. There are many types of dairy products such as milk, cream, yogurt, cheese, frozen, custard, butter, and fermented.
Drivers:
Increasing the consumer awareness level regarding nutritious food is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for alternatives such as plant protein drives the market growth. The rising population and rapid urbanization is the major factor driving the market growth. The growing demand for milk and dairy products such as cheese and butter drives the market growth.
The growing demand for milk
The increasing demand for milk is the main purpose of feeding the young. The good milking animal can produce more milk than her young need. Milk is a white liquid food produced by the mammary glands of mammals it gives the nutrition, proteins, and calcium. Humans drink milk to digest solid food these factors to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The increasing popularity of plant-based dairy alternatives is the key factor hampering the market growth. Lactose intolerant is the major factor that is restraining the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Dairy Products Market - By Type:
• Lactose-Freeee Milk
• Cream And Frozen
• Cheese
• Yogurt
• Butter
• Buttermilk
• Ice Cream
Based on the type: The Milk segment was recorded as the largest market share in the dairy products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment increased the consumption of milk in households. The rising milk consumption in developing countries within high in protein, calcium, and nutrients and therefore it is extremely important in the dairy products market.
Dairy Products Market - By Application:
• Frozen Food
• Bakery And Confectionery
• Clinical Nutrition
Based on the applications: Frozen Food held the largest share in the dairy products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frozen food has been subjected to rapid freezing and is kept frozen until used. Frozen food also maintains the nutritional quality of products without chemical preservatives to drive the market growth.
Dairy Products Market - Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• conveniencece Stores
• Online
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share market in the dairy products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The supermarket is a large store but a hypermarket is much bigger than a supermarket. Hypermarkets are a store high number of FMCG products to drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the dairy products market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the dairy products market and the increasing online distribution channels and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for western dairy products such as sour milk, and yogurt drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the dairy products. There has been rapid growth in the dairy products market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the dairy products market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In 2021, Lactalis Corporation acquired the natural cheese business of Kraft Heinz. The cheese business of Kraft Heinz includes ironic brands such as Cracker Barrel®, Breakstone’s®, Knudsen®, Hoffman’s®, etc. According to Lactalis Corporation, the strategy behind the acquisition was to improve its product lines with new and innovative goods and expand its revenues and market presence.
• In 2021, Fonterra Dairying launched a new product, i.e., milk powder. The product is rich in probiotics extracted from fruits and vegetables. It also contains lactoferrin, which is a key protein to boost immunity. The new product was launched to improve the company's brand image and expand its presence in market growth.
• In 2021, Danone acquired Follow Your Heart. The strategy behind the acquisition was to expand Danone's product portfolio in plant-based dairy products. These plant-based dairy products help Danone extend its presence to vegan consumers and help improve its revenues.
