Water Desalination Equipment Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Water Desalination Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global water desalination equipment market size reached US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2022-2027.

Water desalination equipment represent the industrial devices used for purifying seawater and brackish water. They separate dissolved salts and minerals from several sources, such as the ocean, rivers, wells, streams, wastewater, etc., and convert them to potable and fresh water. Water desalination equipment use numerous techniques, including nanofiltration (NF), reverse osmosis (RO), electrodialysis (ED), ED reversal (EDR), etc. The separation processes utilize electrical force and pressure to pass water via the membrane and provide high-quality consumable water. Consequently, water desalination equipment find extensive applications across various industries, such as oil and gas, agriculture, chemical, mining, etc.

Market Trends

The increasing need for effective wastewater management systems and the inflating levels of industrialization are primarily driving the water desalination equipment market. Additionally, minimizing levels of freshwater reserves are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising investments by government bodies in the development of water desalination plants, on account of the deteriorating environmental conditions, such as the growing prevalence of drought, altered weather patterns, deforestation, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of hybrid desalination process equipment and multi-stage (MSF) distillation technology is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, MSF offers a high gain output ratio (GOR), minimal maintenance costs, ease of operation, compatibility with dual-purpose power generation plants, etc., as compared to its counterparts, which is anticipated to fuel the water desalination equipment market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abengoa, Acciona S.A.

Biwater Holdings Limited

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Genesis Water Technologies

IDE Technologies

Koch Separation Solutions Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Xylem Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, technology, source, application and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

Breakup by Source:

Seawater

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

Breakup by Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

