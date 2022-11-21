Conductive Polymers Market size is forecast to reach US$4.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Conductive Polymers Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conductive Polymers Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$4.7 billion by 2027. Conductive polymers are organic polymers capable of conducting electricity. They can be categorized into various types which include polyacetylene, polyaniline, polyfuran, polythiophene, polypyrrole and more. In 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown had significantly reduced production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of manufacturing sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all across the world, thus, affecting the conductive polymers industry. However, a steady recovery in automobile production has been witnessed in India since 2021. Conductive polymers are primarily used in the automotive industry for the production of LED lighting, sensors, batteries and other electronic applications. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the total global automobile production reached 80.2 billion units in 2021, an increase of 3% as compared to 77.7 billion units in 2020. An increase in automotive production along with the surging demand from the solar power industry is expected to drive the growth of the conductive polymers market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the low conductivity of conductive polymers may confine the growth of the market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Conductive Polymers market highlights the following areas -

1. The polyaniline segment held a significant share in the Conductive Polymers Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and excellent chemical resistance made it stand out in comparison to other types of conductive polymers in the market.

2. Electrical & electronics industry held the largest share in the Conductive Polymers Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for conductive polymers required for the production of electronic components, such as displays, batteries, OLED, printing electronic circuits, actuators and other electronic components.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Conductive Polymers Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for conductive polymers from the electrical & electronic sectors in the region.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Conductive Polymers Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Conductive Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The polyaniline segment held a significant Conductive Polymers Market share in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of conductive. For instance, polyaniline offers a controllable and wide range of conductivity as compared to polyacetylene, polypyrrole, polyfuran and other types of conductive polymers. It can be easily blended with various commodity polymers which include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene and more.

2. Conductive Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by End-Use Industry : The electrical & electronics industry held the largest Conductive Polymers Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the electrical & electronics sectors across the world. For instance, according to recent insights published on Growth from Knowledge (GRK) in September 2021, the global consumer electronics industry obtained a total revenue growth of US$42.8 billion during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% in comparison to 2020, owing to an increase in electronic production.

3. Conductive Polymers Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia Pacific held a dominant Conductive Polymers Market share of around 46% in the year 2021. The consumption of conductive polymers is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the electrical & electronics sector. For instance, according to recent insights from the Semiconductor Industry Association, China accounted for around 35% of the world’s electronic devices and was responsible for 30% to 70% of the global PC, TV and mobile phone shipments in 2020.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Conductive Polymers industry are:

1. 3M Company

2. Covestro AG

3. Eeonyx Corporation

4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

5. Hyperion Catalysis International

