Sprayed Concrete Market Size to Boost USD 8.4 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Focus on the Construction of Water Retaining Structures and Surge in Infrastructure Construction will boost the Sprayed Concrete Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Sprayed Concrete Market size is forecasted to reach US$8.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Concrete is the most widely used building material. Sprayed concrete or shotcrete is a dry or wet mix that is pneumatically sprayed by a nozzle onto a prepared surface. It's components are aggregates, cement and water, and it can be complemented by fine materials, chemical additives and reinforcing fibers. The process involves concrete that is delivered by compressed air into the nozzle to be sprayed onto surfaces at a high velocity. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16262/sprayed-concrete-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sprayed Concrete Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominates the Sprayed Concrete Market on account of the increasing demand from underground construction and repairs and restoration in the region.

2. Sprayed concrete, also known as shotcrete, is a method of applying concrete delivered by compressed air that is pneumatically projected at high velocity on to a prepared surface.

3. Shotcrete is a spraying technique which is mainly used to reduce or eliminate the disadvantages of conventional concrete.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16262



Segmental Analysis:

1. The wet-mix process held the largest share in the Sprayed Concrete Market up to 62% in 2021. Sprayed concrete can be applied using wet-mix or dry-mix spraying process. It can be applied manually or with mechanized equipment. The wet process makes use of the mixture containing cement, aggregates, and water for the whole mix. The whole mixture is made before the spraying process is carried out.

2. Europe held the largest share in the Sprayed Concrete Market in 2021 up to 32% owing to the increasing underground construction, construction of water retaining structures, and repair and renovation projects in the region. The Brenner Base Tunnel (BBT) will be the world’s longest underground rail tunnel, traversing below the Alps from Austria to Italy.

3. The underground construction segment held the largest share in the Sprayed Concrete Market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Sprayed concrete was developed as a construction solution for tunnels, underground structures, slope stabilization, structural repairs, and swimming pools.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sprayed Concrete Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Sika AG

3. Heidelberg Cement AG

4. The Euclid Chemical Company

5. CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V.



Click on the following link to buy the Sprayed Concrete Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16262



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Decorative Concrete Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18411/decorative-concrete-market-research-report-analysis.html

B. Specialty Concrete Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18472/specialty-concrete-market-research-report-analysis.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062