Protein Bar Market Analysis 2022 | Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Protein Bar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global protein bar market size reached US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.86% during 2022-2027.

Market size value in 2021- 3.12 Billion

Growth Rate - 5.86%

Revenue Forecast in 2027 - 4.5 Billion

A protein bar is a nutrition bar prepared from dates, dried fruit, nuts, seeds, and whole grains like oats and quinoa. It is consumed as a portable meal replacement by individuals preferring a healthy diet. It has essential nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, minerals, vitamins, and protein. It consequently aids in promoting weight management, boosting energy, strengthening bones and muscles, minimizing blood sugar levels, and maintaining a balanced diet. It is readily available through online and offline retail platforms. At present, the emerging trend of the gym and rising adoption of a protein-based diet is catalyzing the demand for protein bars across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/protein-bar-market/requestsample

Market Trends

At present, factors like rapid urbanization, expanding purchasing power, and the increasing inclination of individuals towards a healthy and nutritious diet are among the major factors positively influencing the demand for protein bars around the world. In addition, there is a shift in consumer preference for convenient snacking options like protein bars on account of busy lifestyles, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals and the increasing awareness among the masses about the benefits of consuming protein bars is driving the market. The rising prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases is also favoring the market growth. Along with this, the increasing focus of people on their physical appearance is catalyzing the demand for meal supplements like protein bars to maintain a desirable body shape and size. In addition, the rising need for clean label products and avoiding allergens is increasing the demand for plant-based protein bars. Apart from this, the rising participation of individuals in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities is creating a positive outlook for the market. The emerging popularity of protein bars among sports athletes, bodybuilders, and sportspeople for replacing their meals is also propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, product manufacturers are investing in advertising campaigns, such as celebrity and influencer endorsements, for improving their existing sales and profitability. They are also introducing gluten-free and organic product variants in multiple flavors like chili chocolate, chocolate almond, peanut, blueberry, orange and herbal to expand their product portfolio. This is providing lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Besides this, the increasing trend of gifting unique premium items in innovative wrappers and labels is anticipated to provide a thrust to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3tNY81O

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amway Corp.

Caveman Foods LLC

Clif Bar & Company (Mondelez International Inc.)

General Mills Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Kellogg Company

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé S.A.

NuGo Nutrition

Orgain Inc.

Premier Nutrition Company LLC (BellRing Brands Inc.)

The Simply Good Foods Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of source, type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Source:

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Breakup by Type:

Sports Nutrition Bar

Meal Replacement Bar

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.