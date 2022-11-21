Automotive Finance Market Size to Hit USD 385.42 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Fortune Business Insights

The global Automotive Finance Market was valued at USD 248.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 385.42 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% 2021 to 2028. Emerging trend of engine downsizing to bolster market growth.

Industry Development

September 2021: Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance and Hitachi Capital, which are the leading leasing companies in Japan, declared their collaboration by April 2021. Hitachi Capital and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance intend to extend their functioning globally to attain a more considerable market share.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.5% 2028 Value Projection 385.42 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 245.62 billion Historical Data for 2017 - 2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Provider Type, By Purpose Type, By Vehicle Condition, By Vehicle Type Growth Drivers Rising Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augment Growth Europe to Dominate Market due to Excellent Representation of Electric Vehicles





Market Highlights:

Rising Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augment Growth

One of the most innovative technologies that are currently gaining traction in the market for automotive financing is online loan service. Various web and mobile-based platforms are helping people to apply for loan services, compare with other companies, and easy viewing. Financial companies nowadays are striving persistently to enter developing countries. People living in these countries usually reach out to national banks, rather than financial companies for getting loans. However, as the industry contains several renowned companies, the entry of new firms is very challenging, which, in turn, may hinder the automotive finance market growth in the near future.

Key Benefits for Automotive Finance Market Report:

Regional Insights

Europe to Dominate Market due to Excellent Representation of Electric Vehicles

Europe is expected to hold the majority of automotive finance market share and to lead in the market. The presentation of progressive technologies such as electric vehicles, connected cars, and autonomous cars is expected to nurture market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially over the next few years. The growing penetration of car rental and sharing services in the region is thrusting the market growth.

The North American region is perceiving decent growth in the automotive finance sector, primarily owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising economic unpredictability.

Report Coverage-

The research report offers a detailed analysis of every company that can impact the outlook of the automotive financing industry in the near future. At the same time, it offers an authentic assessment by highlighting data on multiple aspects that may contain drivers, opportunities, trends, and obstacles. It also presents the market size from a global perspective by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.





Market Segments :

On the basis of provider type, the market is segregated into banks, OEMs, and others. The bank segment led the global market in 2020. The growth prospects can be accredited to the high trust among automotive buyers in emerging nations on banks than other financial institutions.

By purpose, the market is divided into loans and leasing.

In terms of the vehicle condition, the market is classified into new and used.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Emphasize on Collaborations and Procurements to Reinforce Their Positions

The global market for automotive finance bags a huge number of enterprises that are incessantly instigating collaborations as well as partnership deals with other corporations to deliver better services to their clienteles.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Ally Financial (Michigan, USA)

Bank of America (New York, USA)

Capital One (Virginia, USA)

Chase Auto Finance (California, USA)

Daimler Financial Services (Stuttgart, Germany)

Ford Motor Credit Company (Michigan, USA)

GM Financial Inc. (Texas, USA)

Hitachi Capital (Tokyo, Japan)

Toyota Financial Services (Aichi, Japan)

Volkswagen Financial Services (Brunswick, Germany)

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Distribution of Automotive Finance Market - By Vehicle Type (in Value) Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of The World

North America Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region U.S



Continued…





