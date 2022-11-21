The Global Modified Starch Market is excepted to reach the value of 12.6 billion USD by the end of 2027
The global modified starch market size was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The modified starch also called starch derivative is prepared by physically treating native starch to change its properties. The modified starches are used in practically all starch applications such as in food products as a thickening agent, in pharmaceuticals, or as a binder in coated papers. The modified starch is bad for you is treated with potentially harmful chemicals and has a high risk of contamination. The modified starch is used for such as dairy and dessert products, soups and sauces, dressings, and confectionery.
Drivers:
The increased investment in the modified starch manufacturing along with the growing number of starch manufactures are driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for processed and convention food to drive the market growth. The rising demand for modified starch in the food and beverages, and animal feed is the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper, and packaging and personal care industries to drive the market growth.
Restraints:
The limited sources and high cost of natural additives is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
By Raw Material:
• Potato
• Corn
• Cassava
• Wheat
• Other Raw Materials
Based on the raw material: The Corn segment was recorded as the largest market share in the modified starch market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Corn starch is the starch derived from corn grain. Corn starch is a common food ingredient it is used to thicken sauces or soups to drive the market growth.
Modified Starch Market - By Application:
• Food & Beverages
o Bakery & Confectionery
o Beverages
o Processed Food
o Other Food & Beverages Applications
• Feed
o Ruminant Feed
o Swine Feed
o Poultry Feed
o Other Feed Applications
• Industrial
o Paper Making
o Weaving & Textiles
o Medicines & Pharmaceuticals
o Cosmetics
o Other Industrial Applications
Based on the applications: Food and Beverages held the largest share in the modified starch market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Food and beverages are raw cooked or processed edible substances used or intended for use in part for human consumption to drive the market growth.
Modified Starch Market - By Function:
• Stabilizers
• Thickeners
• Emulsifiers
• Binders
• Other Functions
Based on the function: The Thickeners segment held the largest share market in the modified starch market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. It is extensively consumed in the food and beverages industry, especially in puddings, gravies, and soups, and therefore and it is extremely important in the modified starch market.
Region Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing in the modified starch market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as the China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the modified starch market. The increasing industrialization and this is likely to create growth and region’s market. The growing demand from food, paper, and textile sectors to drive the regions market growth. The China is the largest market supporting the growth of the modified starch. There has been rapid growth in the modified starch market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is excepted to be growing lucratively in the modified starch market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC completed the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd (“CMS”), a well-established tapioca-modified food starch manufacturer based in Thailand. The signing of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was announced on October 28, 2020. The investment extended Tate & Lyle’s presence in specialty tapioca-based texturants and established a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca-producing region of Eastern Thailand.
• In March 2020, Tate & Lyle launched its new line of clean-label starches for freeze-thaw stability. The new range of products was named CLARIA EVERLAST. The new clean-label starches would provide superior shelf stability. They included cook-ups and instant starches made from corn and tapioca starch.
• In April 2020, Ingredion, which is a US-based ingredient solution company, announced its plans to build modified starch facility in China by early 2022, which will surpass its current starch producing capacity by double. The investment will expand growth of the company in Asia Pacific and will provide additional supply benefits market.
