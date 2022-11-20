Submit Release
Vietjet offers month-long discounts on SkyBoss Business class

VIETNAM, November 20 - HCM City — Vietjet's SkyBoss Business class offers a flight experience on a wide-body A330 aircraft with a private cabin with soft leather seats, a place where it is easy to rest, entertain or work.

During the journey, SkyBoss Business passengers can enjoy priority check-in privileges, 18kg of hand luggage and one small bag not exceeding 2kg, free up to 60kg of checked luggage and one set of golf equipment, plus private car transfer to the aircraft from the boarding gate, enjoy the business lounge, travel insurance and free change of date, time, flight routes, etc.

A healthy and organic culinary feast awaits SkyBoss Business passengers during the flight with fresh and hot meals which represent the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisines or unique cuisines from around the world, a varied menu of drinks and side dishes.

From only VNĐ3 million (US$121) (excluding taxes and fees), passengers can enjoy a high-class, luxurious and stylish trip on SkyBoss Business with a flexible flight time from November 21 to December 21, 2022 on routes connecting Hà Nội and HCM City with more than 20 round-trip destinations per day.

With the modern A330 wide-body fleet, SkyBoss Business class offers passengers a high-class flying experience, meeting the travel needs of successful passengers who lead trends. — VNS

