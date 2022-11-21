Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market is excepted to reach the value of 335.03 billion USD by the end of 2027
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
The global carbonated soft drinks market size was valued at USD 232.01 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 335.03 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.
Carbonated soft drinks are beverages that contain dissolved carbon dioxide in carbonated water. The carbonated are available in types that are sweetened with sugars or with sugar. Carbonated soft drinks are generally sweet, non-alcoholic effervescent beverages such as coca cola, mountain dew, and sprite. Soft drink manufacturers are adapting to consumer demands for more novel flavor profiles and more healthy choices. Soft drinks such as spindrift. Soft drinks contribute to a healthy and enjoyable diet.
Drivers:
The increasing demand consumer for on-the-go drink solutions is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for low-calorie beverages is the key factor to drive the market growth. The rising demand for refined sugar beverages drives market growth. The rising popularity of zero-calorie carbonated drinks drives market growth. The growing improved swallowing ability among children is the major factor driving the market growth. The growing demand for healthy and sustainable products.
Restraints:
The rising health concern is the key factor hampering the market growth. The strict rules and regulations against the usage and disposable plastic are the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Carbonated Soft Drinks Market - By Flavor:
• Cola
• Lemon and lime
• Orange
• Others
Based on the flavor: The Cola segment was recorded as the largest share in the carbonated soft drinks market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The cola flavor comes from caffeine citrate, a byproduct of the decaffeination of coffee. The cola flavored gains the weight of the body the drinks are the with cola-flavored such as soft drinks, cokes, pops, soda pops, and others to drive the market growth.
Carbonated Soft Drinks Market - By Packaging:
• Bottles
• Cans
Based on the packaging: The Bottles held the largest share in the carbonated soft drinks market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The bottles are then used for carbonated soft drinks. The bottles are plenty of filters and it is easy to adapt and also protect the products and therefore it is extremely important in the carbonated soft drinks market.
Carbonated Soft Drinks Market - By Distribution:
• Store-based
• Non-store-based
Based on the distribution channel: The Store based segment held the largest share market in the carbonated soft drinks market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The store-based segment is classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others. The rising income levels and increasing urbanization drive the market growth.
Regional Analysis:
North America is the largest growing region in the carbonated soft drinks market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the carbonated soft drinks market and the increasing requirement for packaged beverages and foods and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for carbonated soft beverages among the younger generation drives the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of carbonated soft drinks. There has been rapid growth in the carbonated soft drinks market in the region leading to global market growth.
The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the carbonated soft drinks market.
Latest Industry Development:
• In Aug-2021: Ito En formed a partnership with Taiyo International, a pioneer in the research and manufacture of functional ingredients for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. This partnership aimed to supply high-quality matcha to the food, beverage, and supplement industries in North America. This partnership would offer North American formulators more options for flavor, color, umami and the nutritional profile of the matcha manufacturer are using.
• In Oct-2021: Pepsico came into a partnership with Bally, a gaming, betting, and interactive entertainment company. This partnership aimed to expand PepsiCo’s entertainment and hospitality portfolio with existence in marquee properties in top tourist destinations in the United States, bringing the PepsiCo beverages portfolio- comprising carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, teas, bottled and sparkling waters, and coffee-based beverages market growth.
• In Feb-2021: Monster Beverage came into a partnership with Coca-Cola, a carbonated soft drink manufacturer. This partnership aimed to enable Monster to assume control of Coke’s energy brands and Coke to assume control of Monster’s non-energy brands. The Coca-Cola Company would become Monster’s preferred distribution partner globally and Monster would become The Coca-Cola Company’s exclusive energy play.
