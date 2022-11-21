Metaverse in Healthcare Market Research Report 2021 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

Metaverse has enabled implementation of therapeutic approaches such as physical therapy, cognitive therapy, support group and rehabilitation using virtual and augmented reality. Metaverse can allow healthcare professionals to properly use patient healthcare information and develop effective therapeutic and treatment approaches. Virtual reality is also being used widely in medical training to train fellow doctors and medical staffs. Augmented reality is used for surgical training of complex procedures and to improve the accuracy and flexibility of the surgeries. Metaverse can also enable surgeons to meet in virtual rooms and collaborate more efficiently for surgeries and consultations. In addition, metaverse can further boost the adoption and effectiveness of teleconsultations and improve patient experience by facilitating virtual consultations and visits. This is another key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. However, concerns regarding privacy and security of patient data, high costs associated with high-tech devices, and increasing expenses related to digital healthcare infrastructure are some factors that can hamper market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

The global Metaverse in Healthcare market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Metaverse in Healthcare industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

