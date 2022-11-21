Organic Fertilizers Market Growth, Size, Share, and Global Demand 2022-2029 | Industry Trends and Forecasts Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the Organic Fertilizers Market are Nature Safe, BioStar Systems, LLC, Perfect Blend, LLC, Italpollina SpA, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, AgroCare Canada, Inc, Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc, ILSA S.p.A, Midwestern BioAg, National Fertilizers Limited, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and many more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic fertilizers market size is projected to exhibit a remarkable growth trajectory on account of the increasing attention and funding garnered by innovative organic farming startups around the globe, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”. Organic farming has captured world interest due to the vast, long-lasting benefits offered by naturally-derived agricultural inputs as opposed to the detrimental environmental effects produced by synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Driving Factor

Increasing Promotion of Sustainable Agricultural Practices to Favor Market Growth

The organic fertilizers market growth is poised to benefit from the aggressive promotion of sustainable agriculture by national governments and international bodies. For example, in March 2020, the Canadian Agriculture Minister announced that the Federal Government will invest CAD 560,000 in the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to develop the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative. The project is aimed at providing stakeholders across the agriculture supply chain to discuss and adopt sustainable farming methods.

Regional Insights

Surging Demand for Organic Food to Propel the North America Market

North America is expected to lead the organic fertilizers market share in the forthcoming years owing to the rapidly increasing demand for organic food products in the region. This has been a result of the growing consciousness among consumers about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on human health as well as the environment. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of organic fertilizers makes them an attractive alternative to synthetic ones for farmers, which supports regional market growth.

In Europe, the market is set to enjoy excellent prospects on account of the aggressive promotion of sustainable farming practices by the European Union (EU). In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, expanding area under organic farming in India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh will create the necessary conditions for the growth of this market.

Market Segments:

By Source

Animal Origin

Plant Origin

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Crop Type

Cereals

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamental

By Geography

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Key Growth Strategy for Leading Players

The growth prospects offered by this market, particularly in developed economies, are fueling the expansion strategies of key players in this market. These companies are establishing their activities in different geographies through mergers & acquisitions and collaborations & partnerships with regional entities.

