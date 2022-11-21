PM Sogavare assures Pacific Games Council The Games Will Be A Success

The Pacific Games Council led by its president Vidhya Lakhan had paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday last week as Solomon Islands marks the official countdown of one year to the official opening of the Pacific Games in Honiara on the 19th of November 2023.

The president of the Pacific Games Council, Mr. Lakhan informed the PM Sogavare that he is satisfied with the Pacific Games Preparation so far and from the meetings and feedbacks with the various Sport stakeholders.

Mr. Lakhan personally thanked the Prime Minister, and added that he was grateful to the PM Sogavare and Solomon Islands Government for the continuous support towards the successful hosting of the Pacific games.

The president of the Pacific Games Council also took the opportunity to update the Prime minister on the positive participation of other 24 countries to the Pacific Games and emphasized the need to stay focused on a successful hosting of the games as we have one year to go.

Prime Minister Sogavare responded and reassured the Pacific Games Council saying “I can assure you we will not fail; the Pacific Games will be a success.”

PM Sogavare is the minister responsible for the 2023 Pacific Games, and government recently has passed in parliament the delaying of the election, amongst other things, for the government to oversee the successful staging of the games.

The official countdown to the opening of the Pacific Games on November 19th 2023 has begun over the weekend.

On Saturday a reception was made to welcome the Chefs de Mission who are here to observe the preparation of the games’ facilities, and on Sunday a prayer vigil was made as part of the countdown as well.

-PM Press Sec