UPDATED RECOMMENDATION FOR COVID 19 VACCINATION

With the current increasing cases of COVID-19 which is likely to be the third wave of COVID-19, the COVID-19 Vaccines Technical Working Group of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services have held a series of meetings and recommends based on current scientific evidence and technical partner advise, a fourth (4th) dose or 2nd booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Therefore the public is informed that;

Though highly recommended, the 4th dose or 2nd booster dose is NOT mandatory. The population to be offered this are all persons 18 years and above and due to high risk of contracting COVID and become severely sick, the following groups are urged to get 2nd booster dose as soon as possible.

Healthcare workers especially those on the frontline

all aged 55 years and above

all persons with co-morbidities regardless of age

Other direct front-line workers are also offered this if they wish to have it.

Population vaccinated with two (2) doses of COVID-19 vaccines. 1st booster or 3rd dose recommended schedule 2nd booster or 4th dose recommended schedule AstraZeneca 2 doses completed Pfizer given at 5 months after 2nd dose Pfizer given at 5 months after 3rd dose or 1st booster dose Sinopharm 2 doses completed AstraZeneca or Pfizer or sinopharm given at 5 months after 2nd dose AstraZeneca given at 5 months after 3rd dose or 1st booster dose Pfizer 2 doses completed Pfizer given at 5 months after 2nd dose Pfizer given at 6 months after 3rd dose or 1st booster dose Janssen (J & J) 1 dose Janssen (J & J) booster dose given two months after 1st dose Pfizer given at 5 months after 2nd dose or 1st booster of Janssen (J & J)

For those who had COVID-19, they should still complete the vaccination, their 4th dose or 2nd booster dose, three (3) months after COVID-19 infection. This is to avoid re-infection as they can get COVID-19 again. Delayed 2nd dose

People who have not received their 2nd dose yet, regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine you receive for the 1st dose, please go to the nearest clinic to get your 2nd dose as soon as possible. It will be recorded as your 2nd primary dose regardless of the time lapsed and ensure that booster doses are also received as per the table above.