Statement by the Prime Minister on the 109th Grey Cup

CANADA, November 20 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement congratulating the Toronto Argonauts on winning the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, Saskatchewan:

“From coast to coast to coast, Canadians felt the energy and excitement surrounding this game. Tonight’s victory is an exciting moment for all Toronto Argonauts fans. After a thrilling game, the Toronto Argonauts captured the 2022 Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. With today’s victory, the Toronto Argonauts have secured their 18th Grey Cup title.

“For over a century The Grey Cup championship has been one of Canada’s most popular annual sporting events, uniting Canadians of all ages and backgrounds in celebration of sportsmanship and teamwork. Tonight, we come together to recognize the dedication and commitment of the players who make us proud and inspire us to lift each other up.

“On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate the players, coaches, and fans, as well as the entire CFL on another great season. I also thank the City of Regina for hosting this year’s Grey Cup championship and festival at the Mosaic Stadium for the very first time.”