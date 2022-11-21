Apple Juice Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Apple Juice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on apple juice market.
The global apple juice market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027. Apple juice is a refreshing drink extracted by macerating and pressing fresh apples. It comprises water, carbohydrates, antioxidants, flavonoids, phenols, vitamins A, E, and K, folate, ascorbic acid, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. It relies on pectin, which is a potent hypoglycemic agent that can bind with toxic chemicals, such as cadmium, arsenic, and lead, to remove them from the endocrine and nervous systems of the body. It is clarified, homogenized, sterilized, and often mixed with artificial sweeteners and preservatives for selling commercially. It offers hydration and is consumed as a healthy refreshment. It is recommended as an electrolytic drink for patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting. It is rich in antioxidants necessary for maintaining healthy and glowing skin and hair. It helps boost immunity power, fight against inflammation, and reduce oxidative stress in the body. It also cures certain chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity. It offers antiproliferative and anticarcinogenic properties that prevent cell proliferation, mutation, migration, adhesion, and initiation of apoptosis. It reduces the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterols which are responsible for thickening the walls of blood vessels and blocking blood flow to and from the heart to other organs. As apple juice is available in all seasons, good in taste, and nutritionally rich, it is extensively utilized in manufacturing dietary supplements, salad dressings, marinades, beverages, and alcoholic drinks across the globe.
Market Trends
The increasing demand for apple juice in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to manufacture carbonated drinks and packaged juices represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising consumer preferences towards purchasing skincare and haircare products infused with fruit extracts to maintain the quality of hair and skin are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the consumption of energy drinks and healthy refreshments among gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts. This, coupled with the growing health consciousness among the masses, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing number of distribution channels and brands selling organic apple juice across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising demand for apple cider vinegar in making salad dressings, tonic waters, marinades, and vinaigrettes due to its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the quality of apple juices and introduce innovative drinks containing apple juice.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Apple & Eve LLC (Lassonde Industries Inc.)
Dabur Ltd, Eden Foods Inc.
Manzana Products Co. Inc.
Mott's (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)
Musselman Premium, Parle Agro Private Limited, PepsiCo Inc.
S. Martinelli & Company
The Coca-Cola Company
The Kraft Heinz Company
Tree Top Inc.
White House Company.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, nature, distribution channel, end use and region.
Breakup by Type:
Filtered
Unfiltered
Breakup by Nature:
Organic
Conventional
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Retail Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Household
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
