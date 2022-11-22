StoreReturns.com Seeing More Holiday Shoppers Buying Returns to Give as Gifts
As Black Friday approaches, more shoppers are buying open box and store returned items online to give as gifts.
Because most store returned merchandise sells for less than 50% of the original price, buyers seem to care less about the damaged box and more about saving money on gift purchases”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the start of the holiday shopping season is here. However, it may not be as big as last year, "with 46% of consumers planning on spending less this holiday season", says the team at Goldman Sachs, which surveyed 1,000 consumers in a new study released on Friday.
— Forrest Decuir, General Manager of StoreReturns.com
STORERETURNS.COM, an online marketplace to buy returned merchandise and open box items, has seen an increase in holiday shoppers buying store returns as gifts. "Normally, our customers are buying items for their home or business, but this year we are seeing more holiday shoppers buying gifts" says Forrest Decuir, General Manager of StoreReturns.com. He goes on to say "Because most store returned merchandise sells for less than 50% of the original price, buyers seem to care less about the damaged box and more about saving money on gift purchases".
Amber Brazil, a buyer on the StoreReturns.com website, says "I am able to buy my kids twice as many gifts without spending more than my budget". She continues "and if the box is damaged, I just repackage it in a holiday box. Prices are so high right now because of inflation that I can't get as much as I did last year without looking for the best ways to save money. This way, I can get a lot more because I am saving so much buying returned items instead of the items from the store."
Buying open box items or returned items is not a new concept, but according to Forrest "It is surprising to see how many people are buying store returns as gifts. Most items that get returned are because the buyer changed their mind or the item wasn't as expected. However, through the shipping and return process the boxes tend to get pretty beat up. You don't usually think of giving a gift with a damaged or missing box, but considering the cost savings, I think this trend is going to continue, at least until inflation comes down."
Forrest DeCuir started as an Amazon seller before becoming General Manager of StoreReturns.com. He is working on building its local presence throughout the US. “The easiest way to sell returned items is to just auction them off. StoreReturns.com has created an online marketplace to bid on all types of returned items” says Forrest. “Many items on StoreReturns.com have a starting bid of $5 and most come with a two day guarantee. Also having the ability to pick up instead of ship saves buyers even more money.”
It’s free to register and bid on StoreReturns.com and all winning bidders must pay for and pick-up their items by the deadlines. Most transactions have sales tax and a small buyer’s fee. To find out more about StoreReturns.com, visit their About Us page. You can also view Current Sales on StoreReturns.com. As the holiday approaches, it's beginning to look like the trend of buying returned items as holiday gifts may be here for a while.
