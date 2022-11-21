Structural Foam Market Worth USD 54.11 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is a key factor driving the structural foam market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Structural Foam Market Report presents an exhaustive analysis of the Structural Foam market and offers investors, stakeholders and business strategists’ valuable insights on the forecast period 2020-2027. The report on the Global Structural Foam Market presents the growth rate and market value projected to be reached by the market in the coming years

The market is poised to reach a valuation of structural foam market size reached USD 32.01 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of structural foam pallets in food processing and industrial applications is the key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Injection-molded plastic pallets with structural foam are becoming more popular in a variety of industries, such as the food, beverage, and automotive. Structural foam is made with low-pressure and low-cost aluminum tools. The pallet has a cellular core with a high strength-to-weight ratio and an integral skin. The widespread use of structural foams in material handling equipment used for short-distance transit of objects within the manufacturing facility, as well as a number of other packaging applications, creates a high demand for these foams. Structural foam pallets are a suitable material handling option since they are durable and long-lasting. The use of structural foam molding eliminates the need for a metal frame, resulting in a smooth, leak-proof body that will not rust, chip, dent, or peel. Durable structural foam is used in the manufacturing of many material handling items, resulting in a product that is robust, lightweight, and works well in even the most demanding settings

The global Structural Foam market report employs an extremely extensive and perceptive process that analyzes statistical data relating to services and products offered in the market. The research study is a pivotal document in understanding the needs and wants of the clients. The report is comprised of significant data about the leading companies and their marketing strategies. The Structural Foam industry is witnessing an expansion and change of dynamics owing to the entry of several new players.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are: Armacell International S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, One Plastic Group, PSI Molded Plastics, The Dow Chemical Company, Diab International AB, Gurit Holding AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and GI Plastek Corp.

The research may be useful for leading businesses looking for new sources of income, as well as for businesses aiming to diversify into new markets or expand their current operations, as well as for businesses seeking to diversify into new markets.

Emergen Research has segmented global structural foam market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Handling

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

