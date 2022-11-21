PINUNO FILES RESO CONGRATULATING YOUNG PH CHESS PLAYERS FOR RULING EASTERN ASIA TOURNEY

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed a resolution congratulating and commending young Philippine chess players for winning their age group and obtaining FIDE titles in the standard chess category at the 6th annual Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand last November 12.

The Philippines obtained a total of 32 gold medals, 27 silver medals, and 21 bronze medals to emerge as the overall champion in the tournament.

In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 304, Lapid recognized how the Philippine team was comprised of a geographically diverse set of players, coming from different parts of the Philippines, which made their accomplishment all the more special for each and every one of them because not only were they representing the country, they were also representing their hometowns.

"Nakakatuwa ang pagkapanalo ng ating mga batang atleta, lalo pa't iba iba ang kanilang mga bayang pinanggalingan. Mas natatangi ang tagumpay para sa bawat isa sa kanila dahil hindi lamang sila kumakatawan sa bansa, kundi sila rin ay kumakatawan at nakapaguwi ng karangalan sa kani-kanilang mga bayan," Lapid said.

Our young chess athletes dominated their opponents across all divisions of the tilt, claiming 12 golds in individual blitz, rapid and standard play and 20 golds in the team event of all three categories of the event, winning a total of 32 gold medals for the Philippines while also acquiring their International Chess Federation (FIDE) titles in the process.

"Ang pagkapanalo ng ating mga batang Chess athletes ay isang mahalagang kaganapan para sa ating mga batang atleta dahil magsisilbing inspirasyon ito para sa marami pang iba pang naghahangad na makapag uwi ng karangalan para sa ating bayan," Lapid added.

Team Philippines was also declared as the best Chess Federation in the event over Mongolia and Vietnam who placed 1st and 2nd runner-ups in the event as per National Master Rodolfo Toledo.

The tournament welcomed 181 young chess prodigies from 12 different countries across Eastern Asia and was hosted by the Thailand Chess Association under the guidance of the International Chess Federation.