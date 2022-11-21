STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON COVID-19 VACCINE WASTAGE

The fact remains na pataas ng pataas pa din ang rate of vaccine wastage. There is a steady trend of waste which means that efforts to curb it have been ineffective so far. Even if the WHO adjusted the threshold, we cannot afford the cost.

Wala tayong luxury na magtapon ng mas mataas pa sa P15.6 bilyon sa kaliwa't kanang krisis at demand for funding of equally important government programs.

The DOH knows the drivers of vaccine wastage, and I trust they can increase their efforts to reduce the wastage. More importantly, the President and entire cabinet should step in to ensure an accelerated vaccination program. After all, their policies create the public perception that the pandemic is over kaya mas nakakampante ang mga kababayan nating huwag magpabakuna at magpa-booster.

______________

Google drive link for the video message version of the statement: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EjO-Jwcq8P_Q1Gjx5iBVNgSup10XaUOx/view?usp=share_link