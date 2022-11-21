Senator Mark Villar lauds President Bongbong Marcos' efforts in APEC 2022, extends gratitude to the Filipino community in Thailand

Senator Mark A. Villar as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship joined the Philippine delegation headed by no less than President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' R. Marcos Jr. in attending the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aside from the actual summit, President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar attended various sideline events which included the meeting with the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group of Thailand, one of the biggest companies in their country.

"Our meeting with the CP group was very productive. President BBM was able to present new investment opportunities that they can explore in the Philippines. We also discussed how they can help our OFWs in Thailand by hiring more Filipinos for their businesses", Villar said.

The delegation also attended the APEC CEO Summit, wherein they were able to hear from businessmen and stakeholders from all over the region.

"The APEC CEO Summit was very good, a lot of positive takeaways for the Philippine delegation. We also showed support to PBBM when he met with the CEOs of other countries", Villar explained.

In order to maximize the APEC summit, President Marcos' delegation conducted bilateral meetings and business roundtable discussions with different countries such as Australia and Thailand.

"Maganda ang naging bilateral meetings natin with Australia and Thailand. Naipaliwanag ni President BBM na open tayo for their investments and that we are willing to work hand in hand with them in all possible sectors", Villar explained.

But, according to Senator Mark Villar, the highlight of the trip was the meetup with the Filipino community in Thailand.

"Ako po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa mga kababayan natin sa Thailand. Napaka-init ng pagtanggap nila sa amin sa Bangkok. Nagpapasalamat din kami sa suportang binigay nila sa amin ni President BBM noong nakaraang eleksyon. Makaka-asa sila na hindi namin sila makakalimutan at patuloy nating susuklian ang kanilang suporta.", Villar added.