Selling Power Releases 2022 List of the 500 Largest Sales Organizations in America

2022 list reveals that the companies with the largest sales forces in the US rely on a total of 24 million salespeople to achieve their revenue goals.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selling Power announced today its 24th annual Selling Power 500 list, which features the 500 companies with the largest sales organizations in the United States. Selling Power's research team compiles the list each year.

The full Selling Power 500 list is featured in the November/December 2022 issue of Selling Power magazine. The 10 largest sales organizations in each industry are now available to view on the Selling Power website: http://bit.ly/3Glpkw4. Registered users of SellingPower.com can also access the full list online.

The states with the most Selling Power 500 companies are California (58), New York (50), and Illinois (39). The states in which the Selling Power 500 companies employ the largest sales organizations are California (7,088,576), New York (6,591,368), and Florida (2,996,533). These states account for about 29% of the total companies and a whopping 68% of the total salespeople.

Top executives can use the Selling Power 500 to benchmark their company's productivity per salesperson and find out how they measure against the average in their industry.

Sales executives can use the Selling Power 500 as a prospect list. This is the ideal list for reps who sell sales training, incentive and promotional products, CRM solutions, automotive fleets, sales enablement solutions, or virtual meeting solutions. A spreadsheet of the Selling Power 500 is available for purchase here: http://bit.ly/3gauIrj

