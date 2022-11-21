Submit Release
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- -- Third Quarter Total Volume of e-scooter sales down 19.2% year over year

-- Third Quarter Revenues of RMB 1,153.2 million, down 6.0% year over year

-- Third Quarter Net income of RMB 2.9 million, compared with net income of RMB 91.7 million in the same period of last year

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB 1,153.2 million, a decrease of 6.0% year over year
  • Gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.0% in the third quarter of last year
  • Net income was RMB 2.9 million, compared with net income of RMB 91.7 million in the third quarter of last year
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 20.2 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 102.2 million in the third quarter of last year

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

  • The number of e-scooters sold was 320,798, down 19.2% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in China was 263,189, down 32.9% year over year
  • The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 57,609, up 1059.8% year over year
  • The number of franchised stores in China was 3,303 as of September 30, 2022
  • International sales network consisted of 53 distributors covering 52 countries as of September 30, 2022

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “Our new products reinforced our Company as a well-recognized premium lifestyle brand in China market. Our high-end straddle electric bicycle SQi gained huge popularity among the consumers and media, and was recognized as 'revolutionary and first-of-its-kind'. The 2022 UQi+ also received extremely warm responses since its release, ranked as No.1 best-seller product in the electric scooter category by Taobao during Double 11 Shopping festival, although for the rest of the quarter, we still faced challenges from lower-than-expected consumer sentiment recovery in top-tier cities.”

For the overseas markets, Dr. Li said, "Sales volume of kick-scooters reached 55 thousand units in the third quarter, more than doubled compared to the previous quarter. We were ranked No.1 in the product sector for July Amazon Prime day sales in multiple countries. Our exceptional online performance also helped us get into major top electronics retailers’ offline channels. At the recent Milan EICMA, we showcased more lightweight kick-scooter models and the new BQi C3 Pro e-bike. These product introductions allow NIU to cover a wide-range of urban mobility categories. Together with our experienced international team, strong overseas presence and extensive sales network, we are on the right path to grow into a global urban mobility company.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 1,153.2 million, a decrease of 6.0% year over year, due to 19.2% decrease in sales volume, partially offset by increased revenues per e-scooter of 16.4%. The following table shows the revenues breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues
(in RMB million) 		  2022
Q3 		  2021
Q3 		  % change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market   859.2   1,077.3   -20.2 %
E-scooter sales from international markets   195.1   43.2   +351.8 %
E-scooter sales, sub-total   1,054.3   1,120.5   -5.9 %
Accessories, spare parts and services   98.9   105.9   -6.6 %
Total   1,153.2   1,226.4   -6.0 %


Revenues per e-scooter
(in RMB) 		  2022
Q3 		  2021
Q3 		  % change
YoY
E-scooter sales from China market2   3,265   2,748   +18.8 %
E-scooter sales from international markets2   3,386   8,693   -61.0 %
E-scooter sales   3,287   2,822   +16.5 %
Accessories, spare parts and services3   308   267   +15.4 %
Revenues per e-scooter   3,595   3,089   +16.4 %
  • E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 859.2 million, a decrease of 20.2%, and represented 81.5% of total e-scooter revenues. The decrease was mainly driven by the sales volume decreases by 32.9% in China.
  • E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 195.1 million, an increase of 351.8%, and represented 18.5% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly driven by the increase in sales of kick-scooter, and the increase in unit price of electric motorcycle.
  • Accessories, spare parts sales, and services revenues were RMB 98.9 million, a decrease of 6.6% and represented 8.6% of total revenues. The decrease was mainly due to the battery pack sales reduction.
  • The increase of revenues per e-scooter was mainly due to the increase in unit price of e-scooter, and a better product mix in China market.

Cost of revenues was RMB 898.4 million, a decrease of 8.4% year over year, mainly due to lower e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 2,800, up 13.3% from RMB 2,471 in the third quarter 2021 due to higher raw material costs and product mix change.

Gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.0% in the same period of 2021. The increase of gross margin was due to better premium product mix and the increase in the US dollar exchange rate, partially offset by the increase in sales of overseas kick-scooters, which have lower margin.

Operating expenses were RMB 263.8 million, an increase of 72.2% from the same period of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 22.9%, compared with 12.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 170.4 million (including RMB 4.4 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 89.6% from RMB 89.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to the increase in depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 9.6 million as a result of opening of new franchised stores, the increase in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 53.6 million for promotion and marketing of our domestic and international new products, and the increase in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 4.9 million. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 14.8% compared with 7.3% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB 49.8 million (including RMB 7.3 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 47.7% from RMB 33.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 9.0 million, the increase in design and testing expense of RMB 7.4 million, mainly due to the research and development of new products, especially in micro-mobility sector. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.3%, compared with 2.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB 43.6 million (including RMB 5.3 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 47.2% from RMB 29.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in provision for credit losses of RMB 5.9 million, and the increase in staff cost and share-based compensation of RMB 8.3 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 3.8%, compared with 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 246.8 million, increased by 72.7% year over year, and represented 21.4% of revenues, compared with 11.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 166.0 million, an increase of 91.8% year over year, and represented 14.4% of revenues, compared with 7.1% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 42.6 million, an increase of 44.0% year over year, and represented 3.7% of revenues, compared with 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 38.3 million, an increase of 42.7% year over year, and represented 3.3% of revenues, compared with 2.2% in the third quarter of 2021.

Government grants were RMB 0.9 million, decreased by RMB 9.7 million from the same period of 2021.

Share-based compensation was RMB 17.3 million, compared with RMB 10.5 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax benefit was RMB 6.6 million, compared with income tax expense of RMB 17.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB 2.9 million, compared with RMB 91.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net income margin was 0.3%, compared with 7.5% in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 20.2 million, compared with RMB 102.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The adjusted net income margin4 was 1.7%, compared with 8.3% in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.04 (US$ 0.01) and RMB 0.04 (US$ 0.01), respectively.

Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, term deposits and short-term investments of RMB 1,285.7 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 192.9 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 180.0 million.

Business Outlook

In light of the volatile domestic market environment and our strategic focus on premium markets, NIU expects its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of RMB 789 million(representing a year-over-year decrease of 20%) to RMB 986 million (representing no year-over-year change).

This outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change due to uncertainties relating to a various factors, such as the pace of COVID-19 pandemic recovery, among others.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, Nov 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and an event passcode(PIN), which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI58b4b877931b4bc48c3a6fa12f165985

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU’s product portfolio comprises its (i) four electric scooter and motorcycle series, NQi, MQi, UQi and Gova, (ii) one kick-scooter series, KQi, (iii) one high performance motorcycle series, RQi, (iv) one hybrid motorcycle series, YQi and (v) one e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to offer the products and services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.1135 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to first parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Niu Technologies
E-mail: ir@niu.com

NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
　 　 　 　 　 　
　 As of
　 December 31, 　 September 30, 　 September 30,
　 2021  　 2022  　 2022 
　 RMB 　 RMB 　 US$
ASSETS 　 　 　 　 　
Current assets 　 　 　 　 　
Cash 208,373,759   　 669,842,308   　 94,164,941  
Term deposits-current 95,635,500   　 245,653,080   　 34,533,363  
Restricted cash 223,971,197   　 192,862,041   　 27,112,117  
Short-term investments 773,678,455   　 350,178,411   　 49,227,302  
Accounts receivable, net 268,557,176   　 267,157,781   　 37,556,446  
Inventories 269,637,042   　 439,706,642   　 61,812,981  
Prepayments and other current assets 56,061,263   　 170,556,522   　 23,976,458  
Total current assets 1,895,914,392   　 2,335,956,785   　 328,383,608  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Non-current assets 　 　 　 　 　
Term deposits-non-current 35,939,250   　 20,000,000   　 2,811,555  
Property, plant and equipment, net 397,215,911   　 408,455,140   　 57,419,715  
Intangible assets, net 3,668,189   　 2,376,038   　 334,018  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,201,263   　 88,753,818   　 12,476,814  
Deferred income tax assets 11,907,344   　 9,070,003   　 1,275,041  
Other non-current assets 2,367,064   　 10,561,782   　 1,484,752  
Total non-current assets 545,299,021   　 539,216,781   　 75,801,895  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total assets 2,441,213,413   　 2,875,173,566   　 404,185,503  
　 　 　 　 　 　
LIABILITIES 　 　 　 　 　
Current liabilities 　 　 　 　 　
Short-term bank borrowings 180,000,000   　 180,000,000   　 25,303,999  
Notes payable 143,622,874   　 163,086,327   　 22,926,313  
Accounts payable 538,930,163   　 818,886,524   　 115,117,245  
Income taxes payable 17,601,525   　 1,995,934   　 280,584  
Advances from customers 17,266,994   　 35,666,192   　 5,013,874  
Deferred revenue-current 32,757,740   　 37,944,438   　 5,334,145  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 198,904,558   　 255,904,290   　 35,974,456  
Total current liabilities 1,129,083,854   　 1,493,483,705   　 209,950,616  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Deferred revenue-non-current 10,693,692   　 11,089,923   　 1,558,997  
Deferred income tax liabilities 1,992,388   　 1,438,432   　 202,212  
Operating lease liabilities 13,921,859   　 9,640,633   　 1,355,259  
Other non-current liabilities 20,967,430   　 15,427,037   　 2,168,699  
Total non-current liabilities 47,575,369   　 37,596,025   　 5,285,167  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total liabilities 1,176,659,223   　 1,531,079,730   　 215,235,783  
　 　 　 　 　 　
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: 　 　 　 　 　
Class A ordinary shares 89,038   　 89,396   　 12,567  
Class B ordinary shares 10,316   　 10,316   　 1,450  
Additional paid-in capital 1,855,403,759   　 1,904,869,927   　 267,782,375  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,121,030 ) 　 (8,717,290 ) 　 (1,225,457 )
Accumulated deficit (539,827,893 ) 　 (552,158,513 ) 　 (77,621,215 )
Total shareholders’ equity 1,264,554,190   　 1,344,093,836   　 188,949,720  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,441,213,413   　 2,875,173,566   　 404,185,503  
           


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
　 Three Months Ended September 30, 　 Nine Months Ended September 30,
　 2021  　 2022 　 2021  　 2022
　 RMB 　 RMB US$ 　 RMB 　 RMB US$
Revenues 1,226,396,601   　 1,153,228,324   162,118,271   　 2,718,478,176   　 2,556,326,141   359,362,640  
Cost of revenues(a) (981,194,347 ) 　 (898,390,604 ) (126,293,752 ) 　 (2,128,206,848 ) 　 (2,024,178,935 ) (284,554,570 )
Gross profit 245,202,254   　 254,837,720   35,824,519   　 590,271,328   　 532,147,206   74,808,070  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Operating expenses: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Selling and marketing expenses(a) (89,848,749 ) 　 (170,366,673 ) (23,949,768 ) 　 (232,240,624 ) 　 (332,945,056 ) (46,804,675 )
Research and development expenses(a) (33,738,673 ) 　 (49,836,811 ) (7,005,948 ) 　 (90,195,590 ) 　 (136,136,221 ) (19,137,727 )
General and administrative expenses(a) (29,618,276 ) 　 (43,602,146 ) (6,129,493 ) 　 (98,117,499 ) 　 (110,687,106 ) (15,560,147 )
Total operating expenses (153,205,698 ) 　 (263,805,630 ) (37,085,209 ) 　 (420,553,713 ) 　 (579,768,383 ) (81,502,549 )
Government grants 10,600,000   　 882,000   123,990   　 32,456,842   　 1,405,038   197,517  
Operating income (loss) 102,596,556   　 (8,085,910 ) (1,136,700 ) 　 202,174,457   　 (46,216,139 ) (6,496,962 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Interest expenses (1,527,066 ) 　 (1,459,041 ) (205,109 ) 　 (4,901,414 ) 　 (4,377,943 ) (615,441 )
Interest income 990,553   　 4,740,673   666,433   　 3,837,418   　 6,850,450   963,021  
Investment income 6,669,406   　 1,043,509   146,694   　 14,840,405   　 9,338,859   1,312,836  
Income (loss) before income taxes 108,729,449   　 (3,760,769 ) (528,682 ) 　 215,950,866   　 (34,404,773 ) (4,836,546 )
Income tax benefit (expense) (17,017,065 ) 　 6,644,058   934,007   　 (37,777,199 ) 　 22,074,153   3,103,135  
Net income (loss) 91,712,384   　 2,883,289   405,325   　 178,173,667   　 (12,330,620 ) (1,733,411 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Other comprehensive income (loss) 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 1,728,517   　 23,943,587   3,365,936   　 (2,576,512 ) 　 45,355,827   6,376,021  
Unrealized gain/(reclassification adjustment for gains) on available for sale securities, net (369,258 ) 　 (484,817 ) (68,154 ) 　 728,582   　 (2,952,087 ) (414,998 )
Comprehensive income 93,071,643   　 26,342,059   3,703,107   　 176,325,737   　 30,073,120   4,227,612  
Net income (loss) per ordinary share 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic 0.60   　 0.02   0.00   　 1.16   　 (0.08 ) (0.01 )
—Diluted 0.57   　 0.02   0.00   　 1.11   　 (0.08 ) (0.01 )
Net income (loss) per ADS 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic 1.19   　 0.04   0.01   　 2.32   　 (0.16 ) (0.02 )
—Diluted 1.15   　 0.04   0.01   　 2.22   　 (0.16 ) (0.02 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per ordinary share
—Basic 153,933,264   　 155,324,512   155,324,512   　 153,431,962   　 155,035,083   155,035,083  
—Diluted 159,943,770   　 157,286,138   157,286,138   　 160,327,408   　 155,035,083   155,035,083  
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per ADS
—Basic 76,966,632   　 77,662,256   77,662,256   　 76,715,981   　 77,517,542   77,517,542  
—Diluted 79,971,885   　 78,643,069   78,643,069   　 80,163,704   　 77,517,542   77,517,542  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Note: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
(a) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
　 Three Months Ended September 30, 　 Nine Months Ended September 30,
　 2021  　 2022 　 2021  　 2022
　 RMB 　 RMB US$ 　 RMB 　 RMB US$
Cost of revenues 223,427   　 320,653   45,077   　 589,929   　 913,725   128,449  
Selling and marketing expenses 3,310,173   　 4,410,641   620,038   　 9,319,492   　 12,749,192   1,792,253  
Research and development expenses 4,190,424   　 7,272,800   1,022,394   　 12,475,887   　 19,179,452   2,696,205  
General and administrative expenses 2,771,071   　 5,287,282   743,274   　 12,294,489   　 14,486,283   2,036,449  
Total share-based compensation expense 10,495,095   　 17,291,376   2,430,783   　 34,679,797   　 47,328,652   6,653,356  
                   


NIU TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
　 Three Months Ended September 30, 　 Nine Months Ended September 30,
　 2021 　 2022 　 2021 　 2022  
　 RMB 　 RMB US$ 　 RMB 　 RMB US$
Net Income (loss) 91,712,384 　 2,883,289 405,325 　 178,173,667 　 (12,330,620 ) (1,733,411 )
Add: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Share-based compensation expense 10,495,095 　 17,291,376 2,430,783 　 34,679,797 　 47,328,652   6,653,356  
Adjusted net income 102,207,479 　 20,174,665 2,836,108 　 212,853,464 　 34,998,032   4,919,945  
                   

___________________

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expense
2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period
3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period
4 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues


You just read:

