Electrolarynx Market to Reach $703.0 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of laryngeal cancer, increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco among people, increase in the adoption of technologically advanced electrolarynx devices, and rapid investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global electrolarynx market. Decline in the number of laryngectomy procedures during the pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Electrolarynx Market generated $409.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $703.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $409.5 million Market Size in 2031 $703.0 million CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 190 Sgments Covered Type, application, end-user, and region Drivers Rise in the prevalence of laryngeal cancer Increase in the consumption of alcohol and tobacco among people, particularly the younger generation Opportunities Increase in the adoption of technologically advanced electrolarynx devices Rapid investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies Restrains High cost of electrolarynx devices Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global electrolarynx market, owing to a gradual decline in the number of laryngectomy procedures during the lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the delay or postponement of non-emergency services, which included laryngectomy procedures.

There was a decrease in the number of patients visiting the healthcare centre as stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government as well. Therefore, the demand for electrolarynx devices plummeted adversely.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon with eased lockdown restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrolarynx market based on type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the built-in battery segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global electrolarynx market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the external battery segment.

Based on application, the laryngeal cancer segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global electrolarynx market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the speech rehabilitation segment.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global electrolarynx market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global electrolarynx market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global electrolarynx market report include Ultravoice Limited, Inhealth Technologies, Griffin Labs, Servona GmbH, Labex Trade, AMPLICORD DI GABRIELLA SALVATORE, Romet Limted, Nu-Vois, LLC, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik - Vertrieb GmbH, Atos Medical AB.

The report analyzes these key players in the global electrolarynx market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.



